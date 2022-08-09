Spreading chat at FISTA

Jose L. Becerra  and Lupe Arellano, both with Smith & Pickel Construction, spread chat out in front of the north entrance to FISTA 1 at Central Plaza Monday morning. The work is part of the on-going effort to turn the former retail space into office and work space for military defense contractors.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board approved two more construction change orders Monday, as contractors continue work to transform the former Sears store in Central Plaza into office space for military defense contractors.

The changes for what is FISTA 1 are necessary for a 100,000-square-foot building that had functioned as retail space since the 1970s before renovations began earlier this year under the direction of Smith & Pickel Construction, the project manager for the $6.5 million million project.

