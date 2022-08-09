FISTA Innovation Park’s governing board approved two more construction change orders Monday, as contractors continue work to transform the former Sears store in Central Plaza into office space for military defense contractors.
The changes for what is FISTA 1 are necessary for a 100,000-square-foot building that had functioned as retail space since the 1970s before renovations began earlier this year under the direction of Smith & Pickel Construction, the project manager for the $6.5 million million project.
Monday’s change orders were significantly less than the almost $200,000 approved in July: $6,415 for removal of 26 roof ventilators that will not be used in the rebuilt space, then covering the holes left with galvanized caps; and $1,396 for replacement of a defective water shut-off valve next to interior fire risers. FISTA Director James Taylor said that without the shut-off valve replacement, the facility has no water; the valve also will allow water to be shut off to the building in the event of an emergency.
Taylor said that as of Aug. 2, Smith & Pickel was reporting interior framing was complete, as was in-wall plumbing and electrical work. All structural steel has been installed, and contractors have finished installing 12 concrete bollards at the north entrance at Southwest 4th Street, which will serve as the only public access point for the high security complex. Those 84-inch-long bollards, encased in stainless steel sleeves, were planted in the ground to provide security for the front entrance, stopping people from driving through the entrance, Taylor said.
Other work is projected to be completed within the next month, to include installation of security fencing. That project, expected to begin this week, will provide secure space for the completed FISTA 1, but also will mean drivers no longer will be able to drive around the west side of the mall using interior roads. That project also was adjusted last month to include larger gates and higher fencing. Taylor said there will be four gates: two will be mechanical for employees to use with access measures; two will be swing gates for emergency vehicle access.
Other work to be completed within the next month will include drywall installation and installation of variable air volume units.
Taylor’s report said the contractor doesn’t expect any delays for what has been projected as a November completion date, with all material deliveries on schedule.
Change orders take the project’s contingency fund to $163,539, FISTA officials said.