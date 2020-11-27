A convenience store near the 2200 block of Southwest 11th was robbed at gunpoint Thursday.
According to police reports, a male in a hooded sweatshirt with neon green on it entered the store about 10:30 p.m. Thanksgiving and brought a case of beer to the counter.
The clerk said the male then left the store only to return a short time later. That's when the male pulled a pistol from his hip area and pointed at the clerk. Officers said the suspect then demanded money from the registers. The clerk obliged and hit the store’s panic button at the same time. The suspect then fled.