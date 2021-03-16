Contractors are nearing completion of the Eisenhower Middle School project, members of the Lawton Board of Education were told last week.
While students and staff moved into the new structure and began classes there when the 2020-2021 school year began in late August, it was with the understanding that the project was not entirely done. While the school structure itself was operational, some components within the building — most notably, the auditorium — had to be completed after the school year began because of delays in delivery of construction materials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But, while punch list items still are being reviewed inside the school, the project in recent months has focused primary outside the building, to include demolition and removal of the original Eisenhower Middle School to the west; completion of concrete paving for drives and parking lots; landscaping; and creation of athletic fields on what had been the old school site.
Josh Jacox, project manager for Crossland Construction (the school’s contractor) said last week much of the exterior work will be complete by month’s end, with a renewed emphasis on some work occurring this week.
He said asphalting of the west parking lot is slated to begin today, after grading is completed on Monday, as long as the weather cooperates. Jacox said contractors are done with the concrete work for the school’s new entrance on West Gore Boulevard, meaning all that is left is asphalting the parking lot. In addition, landscaping work is set to begin by mid-week, with that work to include removal of dead trees and sodding of the football field and two soccer fields.
“We’ll move on from there,” Jacox said, adding contractors are about three-quarters of the way through their punch list (meaning, minor revisions) for the building. “Our plan is to get it all completed by the end of the month.”
He said another walk-through will be set with Lawton Public Schools officials to addressing any lingering concerns before the project is designated complete.
Superintendent Kevin Hime, referring to the parking and entrance on West Gore Boulevard, said officials have been talking with the City of Lawton about installation of a light, although there is debate about who would pay for that installation. A light at that location “would be very strategic and safe,” Hime said.
Jacox said that Crossland Construction also plans to begin working on changes in the Gore Boulevard median on the north side of the school, explaining the plan is to get as much of that work done as possible during Spring Break. While the project is estimated at one and one-half weeks, Jacox said Crossland will “do it as fast as we can.”
The new Eisenhower Middle School, built through the district’s capital improvements program, is a 155,609-square-foot structure designed to house up to 1,000 students, plus faculty and staff. The $36 million project included construction of the new two-story school, amenities such as parking lots, drives and sidewalks, landscaping, removal of the old school, and conversion of that old school space into athletic fields and parking.