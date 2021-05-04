A private contractor is continuing boring work that is helping complete a major sewer main replacement project in west Lawton.
The work by Matthew Trenching is part of Phase III of the citywide sewer rehabilitation project crafted by the City of Lawton more than 20 years ago to address extensive infiltration in the city’s sewer system, a situation that drew sanctions from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. While Lawton is in the final stage of what had been crafted as a three-phase, 21-year program, that final phase has expanded from its original focus on the East Cache Creek basin to include other major trunk lines, to include those damaged by extensive flooding in 2015 and 2017.
The City Council hired Matthew Trenching in January 2019 for $816,670 worth of work to complete some repairs.
City Engineer Joseph Painter said the firm has completed six of its seven projects. Today, the city is 75 percent complete with the Wolf Creek project, installation of 48-inch and 36-inch segments of sewer pipe between West Lee and West Gore boulevards. The rehab crew is working in an area north of the railroad tracks, moving north toward Gore Boulevard, on property owned by Cameron University. Painter said work also is 85 percent complete on another sewer trunk line project, south of Rogers Lane at Fort Sill Boulevard.
The projects are being funded through the 2012 and 2016 Capital Improvements Programs (CIPs).
In other water-related CIP projects, the city received conceptual designs mid-month for a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, and work is beginning on the final scope of designs.
The project, funded in the 2019 CIP, kicked off in October 2020 as City of Lawton administrators work to replace a badly outdated digital monitoring system for its water and sewer systems. City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the SCADA allows water and sewer operators to monitor components of the systems from remote locations, ranging from pressure in waterlines to elevations in water towers to breaks in sewer lines. Cleghorn has said the SCADA for the wastewater treatment plant, installed in 1997, has been non-functional for years, meaning the components of that system must be monitored by hand.
Cleghorn said updating the SCADA to a modern system would lessen the number of employees dedicate to those monitoring tasks, saving money. City officials have estimated it will take $4.5 million to modernize the system.
Work also is expected to begin by mid-May on plans to drill five test wells in various locations in east Lawton, part of the city’s search for alternative water sources. The plan dates to a contract the city signed with the engineering firm Garver in 2014, to analyze options to supplement raw water now supplied only by city lakes.
Garver’s analysis indicated the best plan was drilling water wells into the Arbuckle Timbered Hills aquifer that is under much of Comanche County, and the City Council voted April 13 to hire Layne Christensen, Guthrie, for a $1,225,930 project to drill a well.
Painter said the test wells will help the city determine the water yield that can be expected at a well site, as well as test the quality of water to determine the best treatment method. City officials have said the treated well water will be blended with water from lakes Ellsworth and Waurika, then put through the regular water treatment process.
The 2012 and 2016 CIPs include funding to drill the wells and install the infrastructure needed to transfer that water to the southeast water treatment plant, where a facility will be built specifically to treat the groundwater (which has different contaminants than does lake water). Cleghorn said it is more expensive to treat and transfer groundwater from wells than it is to use lake water.
Lawton has been working on the well and infrastructure portion of the project, but put funding for the treatment facility back into the 2019 CIP after delaying that work from an earlier CIP.
The city also is waiting for word on a project to repair the Lake Ellsworth spillway. Originally funded in the 2016 CIP, the project will allow city officials to address problems they found after extensive flooding in 2015 and 2017.
City engineers began looking at Ellsworth when damage to the concrete spillway became evident, but the resulting analysis also identified voids under the spillway. Estimates for repairs were estimated at $16 million, and city administrators said last year they had applied for $16.8 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to fund that work.
Painter said engineers have completed their earthquake hazard analysis and now are conducting other geotechnical analysis.