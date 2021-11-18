The City of Lawton has a contract with an engineering firm to design waterline plans for Cache Road.
City Council members approved the design contract with Jacobs Engineering on Tuesday, setting the clock ticking on projects that will replace 36-inch, 10-inch and 8-inch waterlines along the north Lawton arterial.
Phase I will be replacement of 9,000 feet of 36-inch water main between Northwest 40th Street and Northwest 67th Street. Public Utilities Director Rusty Whisenhunt said that water main segment, which is the primary water feed to west Lawton, is more than 50 years old and its aging, brittle condition has resulted in numerous broken segments in recent years along a busy arterial.
Phase II is replacement of what is now 15,000 feet of 10-inch and 8-inch waterlines between Northwest 40th Street and Fort Sill Boulevard. Those lines, also more than 50 years old, will be upgraded to 12-inch waterline, Whisenhunt said. Like the larger segment, these aging lines also have been prone to numerous breaks in recent years, but city officials also said the smaller lines do not provide adequate fire flow (meaning, there is insufficient water pressure because the line is too small).
Whisenhunt said the first priority will be the 36-inch main replacement, with funding to come from the 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Phase II will be designed, but construction won’t take place for a time. That segment also will include construction of a 6-foot-wide, ADA-compliant sidewalk from Northwest 38th Street east. City officials have said the sidewalk is one of the priorities contained in a citywide plan to expand the number of sidewalks in Lawton, but won’t be done until the waterline is replaced.
The estimated cost of the Jacobs’ contract is $1.1 million.