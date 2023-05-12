Athletes who use ballfields in Eastside, McMahon and Ahlschlager parks will be seeing better playing surfaces in the near future.

The Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted Thursday to award a $64,765 contact to United Turf and Track to restore nine fields in the three parks. The Arcadia, Oklahoma, firm was one of two entities submitting bids on a project that trust authority members said is designed to provide enough play-worthy fields to support the teams this year. The City Council voted last month to allocate $100,000 for the work.

