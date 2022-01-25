Proposals to identify what needs to be done to repair Highland Cemetery's stone arch entrance and to set fees intended to make the refuse collection system more efficient will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.
The session will begin at 2 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.
Council members first discussed the stone archway last year after city staff highlighted the damage caused when a city trash truck struck the arch in April 2019. The stone arch, built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37, had functioned for years as the main entrance into Highland Cemetery. City officials said the truck's impact moved the lintel (the load-bearing iron bar placed over the archway to support the stones) more than 5 inches off the north support column.
That entrance has been blocked since the accident. Council members indicated in summer 2021 they supported a plan to make what was the service entrance on the cemetery's south boundary, parallel to Lincoln Avenue, into the main entrance and preserve the archway entrance for funerals. But, council members said they would wait to see exactly what repairs must be done before making that decision, because there also will be a cost to converting the service entrance into heavy public use.
Council members said they wanted someone familiar with historical preservation to examine the archway to see what needs to be done. Today's proposal sets that in motion, recommending the council accept a $20,000 agreement with Preservation and Design Studio to do a historic structure condition report and scope of work analysis. The agreement specifies the council agrees to designate $20,000 for the analysis and up to $55,000 for damage repair work.
Council members also will look at agenda items that first surfaced last summer: imposing penalties for residents who don't follow the rules for weekly refuse and monthly bulk refuse collections. The council discussed some of the ideas in July 2021, but delayed implementation of fines for violations of policies until city staff conducted an in-depth education campaign to ensure the public knows the rules. In the agenda commentary, city officials said the proposed fees would make the system more efficient.
One change is not related to fees: houseside residential trash collection would be restricted to disabled persons who would have to file an application and provide proof. The system — where solid waste crews collect the polycart from the side of a house rather than the street — now is provided to disabled residents at no charge and others for a fee. City officials said the change would lessen the "efficiency reduction" that occurs when drivers have to stop and exit their trucks to collect the cart.
New fees being applied reflect revisions to city code that specify carts may be put out only during specified hours and must be removed from the street by 8 p.m. on trash collection day; prohibit overladen carts (holding more than designed and lids that do not close); and forbid bulk waste put out in excess of 4 cubic yards. Other fees are set for premium cart collection, short-term container service and premium bulk waste collection.
Council members also will decide on staff recommendations for construction manager at risk on three major projects funded through the city's Capital Improvements Program. Construction managers are in charge of major construction projects, providing oversight in selecting subcontractors and managing the work they do.
CDBL Inc. is the manager recommended for the $4.5 million McMahon Auditorium renovation. The work will renovate 13,500 square feet of existing auditorium and lobby space and build 4,800 square feet on the east side of the building, with projects to include a new elevator and HVAC system, and restroom additions and renovations.
CMSWillowbrook is the manager recommended for the $5.755 million Lawton City Hall renovation. The work will complete conversation of three unfinished floors and renovate some existing space, to include demolition, framing, plumbing, electrical and room finishes.
MTZ Construction Inc., is the manager recommended for the $525,978 Larrance Street drainage project near the new public safety facility. The work will include storm drains, concrete pavement, ditch grading and surface restoration on the east side of Larrance between Southwest B and Southwest D avenues.