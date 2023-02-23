A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate and two others were charged Wednesday with attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.
A Lawton Correctional Facility inmate and two others were charged Wednesday with attempting to smuggle drugs into the prison.
Law enforcement intercepted their intended deliveries hidden inside footballs.
Arrests followed a prison investigator seeing a red Nissan Xterra leave the roadway twice while traveling westbound on Nebraska Street in Geronimo shortly before midnight Feb. 15. Another official at the prison contacted Investigator Bill Bybee about seeing the same vehicle in the vicinity of the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, so he conducted a traffic stop, the probable cause affidavit states. Inside were passengers Taquisha Shaffer, Harley Sierra Kaiser and Michael Alexander Moore driving, according to Bybee. Six footballs were recovered during inventory of the Nissan.
“With my training and experience, I know that narcotic traffickers and individuals who try to introduce contraband into penal facilities will use items that are easy to throw over the security fence and are usually wrapped with tape to make them harder to see,” Bybee stated.
Inside the footballs, investigators found multiple phones, chargers, tobacco, cigars, lighters, marijuana and methamphetamine weighing 252 grams, the affidavit states.
Through investigation, according to the charges, occupants of the car are thought to be in a conspiracy with Lawton Correctional Facility inmate Vysean Rychon Ervin to introduce the contraband into the facility.
Kaiser told investigators the trio had driven from Tulsa under Ervin’s instructions to deliver the drugs, tobacco and phones, according to court documents.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.