DUNCAN — A third arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Duncan man accused of not leaving his ex-girlfriend alone despite court orders.
The Stephens County District Court issued a third felony arrest warrant for Nicholas Alexander Bilbrey, 41, of Duncan, for a count of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. He also received a misdemeanor charge for obstructing police.
Two prior arrest warrants for Bilbrey were issued Aug. 30 for separate counts of stalking and stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. The latter charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bilbrey is accused of ongoing harassment of his ex-girlfriend since their June 19 split. She claimed he’d been verbally and physically abusive.
The woman reported he’d sent over 1,300 harassing and threatening messages in less than a month following their break up. Bilbrey is accused of threatening to ruin the woman’s career, reputation and cause harm to anyone associated with her as well as to leave her property broken on her lawn, according to the warrant affidavits..
She received an emergency protective order on Aug. 6 but it was dismissed on Aug. 17 when she and Bilbrey failed to appear in court. She reached out again to Duncan police that same day about the continued harassment, the affidavit states. She said after blocking him, he made a different social media account to contact her and the abusive messages had escalated since changing her phone number on July 26.
The woman received a second emergency protective order on Aug. 18, records indicate. Bilbrey was served the order that day.
Officers responded to the woman’s home for a protective order violation on Aug. 23 after he sent her another unwanted email. On Aug. 26, the woman reported Bilbrey continued contacting her several times via email.
According to the new warrant charges, Bilbrey continues to harass and threaten the woman.
