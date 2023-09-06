Cuffs

DUNCAN — A third arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for a Duncan man accused of not leaving his ex-girlfriend alone despite court orders.

The Stephens County District Court issued a third felony arrest warrant for Nicholas Alexander Bilbrey, 41, of Duncan, for a count of stalking in violation of a court order, records indicate. He also received a misdemeanor charge for obstructing police.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you