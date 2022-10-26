Lawton Economic Development Corporation is well-above its goal in attracting attention from potential businesses, LEDC President Brad Cooksey said Wednesday.

LEDC was celebrating a year of success and achievement during its annual luncheon, a year that has more than tripled the annual contact goal when it comes to talking to and meeting with those interested in coming to Lawton. The goal is 24 contacts in a 12-month period. The reality: LEDC already has had 75 contacts this year, following on the heels of 38 contacts last year (when the target also was 24).