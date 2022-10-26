Lawton Economic Development Corporation is well-above its goal in attracting attention from potential businesses, LEDC President Brad Cooksey said Wednesday.
LEDC was celebrating a year of success and achievement during its annual luncheon, a year that has more than tripled the annual contact goal when it comes to talking to and meeting with those interested in coming to Lawton. The goal is 24 contacts in a 12-month period. The reality: LEDC already has had 75 contacts this year, following on the heels of 38 contacts last year (when the target also was 24).
Cooksey said it reflects the fact the nation is starting to emerge from its COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and resume business. And, the good news for the nation’s heartland: businesses on the East and West Coasts are finding the idea of relocating to the nation’s center attractive because costs are lower and CEO’s are looking at a better profit margin. Lawton will be benefitting from that, Cooksey said.
It was a theme that LEDC Chairman Jesse Cross set at the beginning of the luncheon.
“We’re on the cusp of something good,” Cross said. “I know it as well as I know my name.”
Cooksey said that of those 75 contacts, 56 were manufacturing. That’s important because officials have said today’s manufacturing entities include numerous high-tech jobs because of equipment being used.
“Manufacturing is a big deal for Southwest Oklahoma,” Cooksey said, with statistics showing 10 percent of Comanche County’s employment in 2022 is held in manufacturing and more than half of the 600 new jobs in Lawton in the last year fit into that category.
According to LEDC statistics, the average annual wage in Lawton is $43,674, while the city’s average manufacturing wage is $68,748.
Fifty leads for LEDC came from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, reflecting that entity’s support of Lawton’s economic development efforts, Cooksey said.
Success to date has added more than 40 new jobs to the community. Cooksey pointed to PepsiCo’s construction of a new 75,000-square-foot facility in the airport industrial park. He said six more projects could be on the verge of being revealed soon, with job potential ranging from 20 to more than 2,000. The largest industrial job prospect’s announcement “is still out there and moving forward.”
“We’re that close,” he said, of announcements for those six potential projects that could make use of 1,000 acres of industrial park land in west Lawton owned by either LEDC or the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority.