Construction of the new Eisenhower Middle School is on track and teachers will be able to move into their classrooms in early August, Lawton Public Schools officials said late last week.
While some activities are evident outside the building under construction immediately east of the existing school — sodding has been completed, for example — most of the action is inside the building, said AIP architect Corey Miller during his update to the Lawton Board of Education. Miller said AIP provided a formal punch list of the classroom area to subcontractors July 10, just prior to the beginning of the installation of classroom furniture.
A second round of punch list items, for the gym area, is scheduled to be presented Thursday. Ryan Rebsaman, Crossland Construction’s Oklahoma City division manager, said the review will focus on the gym wing, to include gymnasiums, locker room, weight room and wrestling room.
According to Crossland Construction, the project manager and chief contractor, the school complex is 91 percent complete, with all but the auditorium area to be ready for occupancy when students return to school Aug. 21. Project manager Joshua Jacox has said the auditorium will have to be completed after the school opens because of delays forced by COVID-19. The seats for the auditorium were delayed because the plant that manufactures them closed during the height of the pandemic and reopened only within the last month, he said.
COVID-19 has caused other construction issues.
Rebsaman said there have been instances of workers associated with the project testing positive for the virus. Three contractors on site have had issues, with the biggest impact seen with electrical contractor Southern Plains. Rebsaman said Crossland has been working to find electricians to supplement the four electricians on site, with eight additional workers expected as early as Monday. A concrete worker also is in quarantine because of COVID-19, but his absence hasn’t caused any delays in that work, he said.
With the classroom wing nearing completion, efforts have been concentrated in the west wing, with activity in the administrative area “the most frantic right now,” Rebsaman said. Work there includes electrical, lighting and millwork, with cabinet and door work to begin this week.
Installation of ceilings in the cafeteria were slated to be completed by Friday, with mechanical rough-in still to be done. Other work includes terrazzo placement in the corridor of the main administrative area, working toward the classroom area, which is expected to last through this week, and installation of flooring in the fine arts, music and band areas. Work on musical instrument storage cabinets also is expected to begin soon.
In the classroom wing, installation of furniture has begun, with “some classrooms beginning to take shape,” Rebsaman said.