If the stars align, Matthew Aguilar could see preliminary construction begin this week on his Eagle Scout project.
That might be a pretty safe bet. So far, things have fallen into place as if they were meant to be for the monument planned for Elmer Thomas Park — but that doesn’t mean immediately, nor that Aguilar hasn’t experienced some concerns in the two years he has been working on the project. Completion means Lawton will be displaying the anchor of the USS Oklahoma City, a nuclear-powered sub that was decommissioned earlier this year. And, although Oklahoma City has plans for another piece of the sub, Lawton’s monument will be the first incorporating a piece of the sub for public display.
Aguilar can be forgiven if he were a bit anxious: Under Eagle Scout criteria, he must finish the project before he turns 18, and that’s in October.
“July isn’t going to happen,” he said, of his original completion estimate, adding his new target is August.
Mom and Dad are a little more pessimistic: September is more likely, Denise Aguilar said, with a laugh.
A visible monument will mark completion of a project that started in the family, but has grown to encompass the community, Southwest Oklahoma, and people as far away as Washington, D.C., and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington State. McMahon Foundation has pledged to match funding for the project.
The project is a testament to persistence and adjusting for circumstances, and closely following the rules. The U.S. Navy actually approved Aguilar for two pieces of the USS Oklahoma City (the anchor and the sail), but he decided the anchor was the more viable option.
Aguilar said he came up with the idea as he was mulling over options for his Eagle Scout project.
“Someone was doing a 9/11 monument,” he said of his incentive, explaining he wanted to go a route that would honor the Navy.
It’s not as unusual as it sounds. Oklahoma actually has a lot of people connected to the Navy. So does the Aguilar family: A cousin was a Naval captain stationed on the USS George H.W. Bush; a great uncle served on the USS Nimitz.
His research revealed the USS Oklahoma City would be decommissioned, and he worked with Curtis Brown, project manager with Inactivations, Recycling and Reactor Compartment Disposal, to identify and obtain a piece of the sub for a display to be built in the military monument area of Elmer Thomas Park. His initial interest was the sail, the tower-like structure on the top of the submarine. Brown’s task was to guide Aguilar through the application process that would allow him to obtain a piece of the decommissioned vessel as it was salvaged.
Aguilar didn’t look at the sub from a distance. He and his parents journeyed to the Naval Shipyard in Puget Sound earlier this spring to watch the decommissioning ceremony for the USS Oklahoma City. As a surprise, the crew arranged for the trio to tour the sub (with covert items carefully covered, Aguilar said) and the sub’s commander gave the youth a Challenge Coin.
“It was so special,” he said of the tour, and the arresting sight of massive naval vessels moving in the sound.
Aguilar said he was awed by the tour and what he saw, explaining while some components were off limits, he did get to see the diesel backup engine, a “low power” 1,000 horsepower engine — “That’s the small one.” He got to see the inside of a torpedo tube and heard about the one-time rite of passage for new sailors who had to sleep inside the chamber on their first night aboard the vessel.
Aguilar said the tour gave him a deeper appreciation of the men and women who serve on naval submarines. That’s part of the reason he wanted to honor the Navy and its personnel. Why the sail?
“I decided go big or go home,” he said.
With Brown’s help, Aguilar completed the application process and was approved for the sail. But, there were some issues with that particular piece. For one, it would be the last part of the vessel removed, meaning it won’t be available until 2029. Because of its weight, it would have cost $500,000 to move it from Puget Sound to Oklahoma. And, two retired admirals in Oklahoma City were insistent they wanted that piece for a monument they are planning.
Aguilar decided the sub’s anchor was the better option. He also won approval for that request and it quickly became apparent that piece was a better fit. For one, the 7,500-pound anchor and length of chain would be cheaper to transport (about $15,000 through conventional commercial routes). And, he could have the piece now (remember, he has a deadline).
Once permission was in place, Aguilar’s next step was determining how to get it to Lawton.
“If I could, I would have slapped it over my shoulder,” he said, of plans being debated before Lawton businessman Mark Glenn volunteered his services.
That decision came with some extra perks: Mark and his wife Sandra drove to Puget Sound to get the anchor, and Sandra documented the journey, shooting pictures as the anchor traveled from seaside through the desert to arrive in Southwest Oklahoma.
“The anchor was in the middle of the Pacific and now it’s been all over the Northwest U.S.,” Aguilar said, adding a favorite picture shows the anchor setting outside a hotel in the middle of a desert.
Then, there’s the day the Glenns left the Naval Shipyard with the anchor strapped to its trailer; a picture shows it’s framed against a backdrop of naval vessels, including the USS Nimitz.
“That’s my favorite picture,” he said.
Aquilar said the initial plan was for a Lawton business to sandblast the anchor and chain to clean off years of rust, then coat it with protective layers. The size of the anchor prompted a change, which is when Duncan Mannequin in Duncan stepped forward.
The final step will be placing the anchor into the monument site along the northeast shore of Lake Helen in Elmer Thomas Park. The family is ready to lay concrete for the foundation and sidewalk as soon as the City of Lawton signs off on the building permit. A granite mahogany-colored marker is being created by Willis Granite.
Aguilar is pleased with the setting.
“There’s some water,” he said, of military equipment that spent its entire life on the ocean.