Northwest 53rd Street

Traffic barrels and cones divert northbound traffic into the center lane along Northwest 53rd Street from W. Gore to Northwest Columbia as MTZ Construction prepares to build a sidewalk along Northwest 53rd Street.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

If you’ve noticed dirt work, concrete forms and traffic cones along Northwest 53rd Street, it’s just MTZ Construction ahead of schedule — as usual.

The Oklahoma City construction firm is moving into its third sidewalk project of the year, so far ahead of schedule that city officials expect the project to be completed before the first year specified in MTZ’s contract has elapsed. The firm was designated in early 2022 as an “on call” contractor to build sidewalks identified by city leaders as priorities. The agreement is a two-phase contract that specifies $1 million or one year, whichever comes first, then an evaluation proving success before the firm moves into its second year, second $1 million phase.