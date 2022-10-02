If you’ve noticed dirt work, concrete forms and traffic cones along Northwest 53rd Street, it’s just MTZ Construction ahead of schedule — as usual.
The Oklahoma City construction firm is moving into its third sidewalk project of the year, so far ahead of schedule that city officials expect the project to be completed before the first year specified in MTZ’s contract has elapsed. The firm was designated in early 2022 as an “on call” contractor to build sidewalks identified by city leaders as priorities. The agreement is a two-phase contract that specifies $1 million or one year, whichever comes first, then an evaluation proving success before the firm moves into its second year, second $1 million phase.
City officials set up work to flow from one project to the other, meaning the contractor and its equipment can move to its next project as soon as the first is done. Priority one began in February along North Sheridan Road, between Smith Avenue and Cache Road. City Engineer Joseph Painter said that project was completed three weeks ahead of schedule on June 23, and MTZ moved to priority two the next morning: West Gore Boulevard, west of Northwest 53rd Street. That leg was completed last week and MTZ crews already have moved to priority three: Northwest 53rd Street between West Gore Boulevard and Cache Road, building a sidewalk on the east side of the street from West Gore Boulevard to Northwest Columbia, then moving back to the west side to complete a walkway to Cache Road.
The dollar value of those three projects is just under $1.1 million, meaning MTZ will fulfill the first of its two-phase contract when Northwest 53rd Street is done.
“It’s going so fast, you can’t believe it. They’re just killing it,” Mike Jones, the City of Lawton’s ADA coordinator, said this summer about the West Gore Boulevard project, adding residents were complimenting MTZ’s work because of its speed and neatness, and efforts to minimize impacts.
The pavement is being used almost as soon as it dries, said Jones and City Engineer Jospeh Painter, adding that proves the locations identified for sidewalks are addressing a genuine need. Jones said in both completed locations, well-worn paths in the dirt were where the new sidewalks were placed, and the path along North Sheridan Road was so defined, it looked like an already paved walkway from the sky.
The West Gore Boulevard and Northwest 53rd Street sidewalks were selected for the same reason: The well-worn paths were largely created by students walking to Eisenhower High and Eisenhower Middle schools. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren insisted those sites be priorities, saying students sometimes must walk on busy arterials when wet weather turns the dirt paths into mud.
Painter said the West Gore Boulevard project doesn’t go all the way to Northwest 67th Street, as originally designed, because of a construction project planned next year to widen the western-most mile of West Gore Boulevard. The road will be widened into five lanes between Northwest 67th and Northwest 82nd streets, and the project will include the 67th Street intersection. Sidewalks will be built near the intersection and along West Gore Boulevard as part of the road project.
Painter said 6-foot-wide sidewalk along Northwest 53rd Street is estimated at $326,000, completing the first $1 million of MTZ Construction’s contract. He said the city has been pleased with its work.
“They keep after it,” he said, adding construction has been completed quicker than anticipated.