Beginning April 26, readers of The Lawton Constitution’s website, swoknews.com, will need a subscription to fully access the paper’s online content.
One subscription gets you access in all of the paper’s formats — print, online and mobile.
Subscribers will have full access to our site, as well as the e-edition, at no additional cost and as part of their print or online only subscription. Limited stories, breaking news, and critical community happenings will still remain free for everyone, but only subscribers will continue to have full access to the site.
Non-subscribers will still be able to come to the site and read the headlines and the first sentence of a story, kind of like looking through a rack at the convenience store to see the start of a story in the print edition, but will need to either subscribe or purchase a day pass (the equivalent of buying a paper out of the rack) in order to have complete access.
Questions about your current subscription account or getting signed up can be directed to our circulation department, circulation@swoknews.com, or customer service, 580-585-5000.
If you are a subscriber but have not registered for the site, go to the “Subscribe” link in the upper left-hand corner of the home page and at the bottom of the left hand box on the following page, there will be an “Activate” link for you to set up your access. Click on the link and follow the prompts. You will need your account number. Your account number is on your statement, but for those who don’t have one, our customer service staff can help you.
If you are a subscriber and have already registered on the site, you will be able to use your current login and password information to access the site. However, you will still need to click on the “Subscribe” link and scroll to the bottom where you will find an “Activate account: I’ve already registered my email” link. Click on the link and follow the prompts. You will need your account number.
If you are not a subscriber, you will have a number of options to continue to fully access the site. They can be found by clicking on the “Subscribe Today” link and scrolling down. The two options that guarantee continued daily access to the website are to click on any of our subscription options (one month, three month, etc.) which gives those who live in our coverage area the ability to receive both the print and online editions, and the last one, “Online Only Subscription,” which gives you full online access without receiving the print edition.
Simply click on either of those options and follow the prompts. The site will also have a “Day Pass” function, which enables a reader to purchase access for 24 hours, the online equivalent of buying a single print edition from the racks or over the counter.