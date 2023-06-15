It was minutes after 4:30 p.m. when I walked out the doors of the Comanche County Courthouse into an impending storm.
Looking up, the dark clouds overhead and just to the north began swirling, white center clouds spiraled and appeared like a doughnut.
And then a mad gust of wind shoved bodies into the wall of the entry alcove. Storm sirens shrieked simultaneously to the beat of the severe weather alerts to text phones.
Deputies rushed everyone attempting to leave back inside and to the sub-level basement that was once the county jail. For almost an hour, it served as shelter from the storm.
Jurors who had been deliberating the conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine trial of Joshua Miller in Presiding Comanche County District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom joined the assortment of lawyers, judges, law enforcement and clerks inside. They were soon moved to another free room to continue their deliberations before determining his fate shortly after 6 p.m.: guilty and sentenced to serve 13 years behind bars.
In the sub-level garage, Tayloe’s black pickup in its unroofed assigned spot was dotted and dimpled from hail falling for what felt an eternity. When you’re unable to do anything but watch, all you can do is laugh, he said.
Well, that and take photos for the inevitable insurance claim to follow.
Once the all clear call was made by County Commissioner Johnny Owens and Sheriff Kenny Stradley around 5:24 p.m., the doors were unlocked. I found my car still had its windows intact. The body, however, is dimpled like an orange golf ball.
Traveling west on Southwest C Avenue, dumpsters and trash cans blown into the green, foliage covered roadway made for an obstacle course for drivers.
Turning southbound onto Southwest 11th Street, felled trees lined the roadway. High waters made several side streets unpassable.
Driving westbound on Southwest Lee Boulevard, an eastbound car, flooded and left in high waters, showed the dangers of attempting to push through.
Reaching down on the ground, a ball of hail that had been lying on the ground at least 15 minutes or longer still was the size of a large hand. Impact of these projectiles were seen from several cars driving with freshly shattered windshields.
Shingles and other debris was strewn along roadways and in yards. The impact of the storm will be felt for a while to come.
Traffic was diverted on Southwest Lee Boulevard from Sheridan Road and west. Dangling power lines from at least a half dozen toppled power poles made for a dangerous situation. A PSO service truck arrived and made its way to begin the work of restoring power. Many trucks would be called into the effort with PSO reporting around 17,500 customers without power by around 7 p.m.
It may have been a tornado, straight line winds, a macroburst, a gust front, a downburst or even a derecho. There’s no telling at this point.
But for a lot of Lawtonians, Thursday afternoon could be considered a nightmare. This morning will be one for the inundated insurance agents fielding calls in its aftermath.