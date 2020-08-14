What’s the best way to attend the fair? Well, in person, of course.
But the pandemic has scaled back this year’s fair, and affected people who might wish to enter or participate. So, The Lawton Constitution has created a “virtual county fair” for all of Southwest Oklahoma.
The online only competition has categories for a variety of craft and hobby categories that many residents might choose to enter, as well as the traditional livestock categories. The online contest is sponsored by Standridge Equipment, and allows individuals to submit photos of their entries by simply uploading a photo to the contest website. After two weeks of entries, the contest will be opened for public voting to select the winner. There is no fee or premium to enter any of the more than two dozen categories.
“We just thought this was a fun way to use one of our platforms,” said David Stringer, publisher of The Constitution. “The Oklahoma State Fair was cancelled and many of the county fairs had to be scaled back due to COVID-19, so we thought ‘why not let folks compete virtually?’”
In addition to many of the traditional livestock categories, the virtual fair includes categories such as quilting, jewelry making, woodworking, flower arrangement and many others.
Those wishing to enter can visit www.swoknews.com/second_street and all that’s required is to select the category you want to enter, fill in some information about the entry, and drag a photo onto the page.
“It’s just a way we wanted to allow area residents to display their talent and to let everyone else view those entries,” Stringer said. “We know some people are still nervous about getting out in crowds and this could provide a little bit of a diversion. We had our first entry Thursday in the clothing category within minutes of the event going live.”
Entries are open until Aug. 30, and public voting, on the same site, will begin that day after entries close. Area residents can enter any or all of the categories as many times as they wish. Voting will be open to everyone beginning Aug. 30, but will be limited to one vote per category.
The winning entries will remain on the site for 30 days and the winners will receive certificates.