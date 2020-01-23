Lawton Constitution fire scare

A Lawton Fire ladder truck parks near The Lawton Constitution's back door in response to a Wednesday evening fire scare. 

 Scott Rains/staff

The Lawton Constitution was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a fire in a heater motor that began sending smoke throughout the building.

The newspaper offices, 102 SW 3rd, were evacuated around 5:45 p.m. when smoke began pouring from the heat/air vents inside the first-floor newsroom. Police and fire responded quickly and, once located, the fire in the basement area was put out. It would take 1½-hours before staff were allowed back inside to resume work.

See details in Thursday's edition of The Lawton Constitution. 

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: srains@swoknews.com.

