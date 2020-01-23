The Lawton Constitution was evacuated Wednesday evening due to a fire in a heater motor that began sending smoke throughout the building.
The newspaper offices, 102 SW 3rd, were evacuated around 5:45 p.m. when smoke began pouring from the heat/air vents inside the first-floor newsroom. Police and fire responded quickly and, once located, the fire in the basement area was put out. It would take 1½-hours before staff were allowed back inside to resume work.
See details in Thursday's edition of The Lawton Constitution.