“It’s hot enough to cook an egg out there.”
It’s an adage heard every summer in Southwest Oklahoma, it seems.
But the big question remains: Is it?
On Tuesday, with temperatures slated to hit up to 112 degrees by mid-afternoon, it offered an ample opportunity to test the experiment outside The Lawton Constitution offices.
With a sidewalk taking direct sunlight along the southern perimeter, as well as metal plates embedded above a drain, cooking surfaces were ready for the contrast. In taking tips for the “eggs-periment” from WikiHow, the suggested aluminum foil surface instead of the readily available steel plate seemed like sort of a cheat.
At 1:30 p.m., the 108-degree temperature recorded by the National Weather Service served as a sort of oven pre-heat for the experiment slated for 3 p.m. You don’t have to be an egghead to know this might not work.
Following directions found online at WikiHow, two important ingredients seemed to be met for the endeavor to move forward.
Despite a small amount of cloud cover earlier the sun was out. The temperature was well above the minimum suggested 100 degrees. With less-than-humid conditions, the dry heat was identified as better to firm up any cooked eggs. The goal was to get the eggs to reach at least 158 degree on each surface to begin the frying process.
First things first. Make sure the eggs are room temperature before starting the operations. Otherwise, you’re adding another variable working against the almost improbable omelet you’re attempting to will into reality.
The heat could also be playing tricks on you, in which case, it’s good to know that if you keep your body temperature under 108 degrees, you shouldn’t boil your brain.
You can joke about it, but don’t split the yolk so you can better observe the cooking process. Otherwise, at best, you’ll have a mess of scrambled eggs (eventually). And remember, the arrival of the egg will begin to transfer the heat from the metal, cooling the surface. It’s science.
Now, repeat the process on a hot patch of concrete and hope for the best. Again, the entry of the egg into the equation will automatically cool the concrete surface.
With the temperature hitting 111 degrees at 3 p.m., it was time to open the “eggs-periment.” Two eggs would cook for 20 minutes. It was a race to see which cooks first: concrete or metal.
Crack one shell and the egg split, its gooey contents spilling into the traditional look of an egg ready to fry on the concrete. The yolk and whites of the second slinked and shimmied across the uneven metal grate until finding a resting position.
Immediately, one began to boil a bit; it would not be the concrete cooked one.
A red pickup whipped into a spot near the activity and out popped Tommy Gonzalez. He carried a hand-held thermometer and wore a big grin. He took measurement of the metal plate’s temperature and watched the egg’s temperature rise quickly: “108, 109, 111 …”
“It’s cooking,” he said as the edges of the yolk began to bubble and sear to the metal.
A contractor for the City of Lawton, Gonzalez said he looked forward to finding out the results. But he had places to be and one of them, he said, was inside his truck with some cold air conditioning cranked up. His wisdom made him the “egghead” among the group.
However, less “eggs-itement” was felt as the concrete cook failed to show much activity from the porous surface. According to WikiHow, this was to be expected. But there was time to go.
With 10 minutes left on the timer, the white surrounding the yolk bubbled a little bit.
On the metal surface, the whites thinned from the egg’s earlier travels cooked into a thin trail of while. The yolk thickened into a semi-solid shell. Something was happening.
Observing the activities offered a bit of opportunity to feel what the eggs’ “eggs-perience” was like. It was unpleasant and the brain started to scramble from the sun. Science often calls for sacrifices.
With less than two minutes left before taking breakfast off the griddle, so to speak, the question of whether anything would be cooked was nearing its answer. The answer of “No,” a very real possibility.
Finally, 3:20 p.m. arrived. An attempt to lift the egg from concrete only broke the yolk and made a mess. It would take a lot longer and a lot more heat for it to be anywhere close to edible.
However the grate worked, well, great. The yolk remained intact for plating and actually appeared overdone. It was more crunchy than you might want and odds are you wouldn’t want to eat it. Especially if unsure about the inner temperature or if you knew where it had been.
Those who remained inside the newsroom were more in touch with their senses when asked if a bite would like to be taken. No takers for a fresh egg cooked in the name of science.
So, if you’re in need of an unusual brunch built on the elements of the hottest day of the year so far in Lawton, the aluminum foil method in the direct sunlight that was not taken is your best bet.
If you’re going to use a metal grate like The Constitution’s “eggs-periment,” it’s best to give it a good power wash and disinfection beforehand. A little cooking oil probably wouldn’t hurt
And if you’re using concrete for your unconventional oven, judging by the “eggs-periment,” you’re most likely going to end up with egg on your face.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.