Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor, apparently, fire can stop The Lawton Constitution from meeting deadline.
A fire consumed a heater motor in the basement of the newspaper, 102 SW 3rd, and caused the evening staff to clear the building for about 1½ hours Wednesday night. When the smoke semi-cleared, reporters and pressmen returned to get the Thursday edition ready to print and deliver.
Reporters in the newsroom were working on finishing turning out the day’s stories when, around 5:45 p.m., the telltale scent of burning electrical components began to waft in. Cursory checks of different locations throughout the large building revealed no flames.
Smoke began to pour from the heat/air vents in the newsroom, working a domino effect from the room’s rear to the front, vent by vent.
Constitution Reporter Kim McConnell dialed 911 as the employees evacuated to the staff parking lot.
Within a minute, Lawton police cars arrived followed shortly by ladder trucks from the fire department. Location is everything as The Constitution is one block away from the police station and within six blocks of Lawton Fire Station No. 1.
Staff returned to a still-smokey newsroom around 7:15 p.m. and were back in gear finishing the paper you’re reading now. Fire crews cleared the scene by 7:45 p.m.
One thing’s for certain: You can’t keep a good paper down.