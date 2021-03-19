DUNCAN — A 33-year-old Midwest City man already in jail for a gun-related offense was charged along with two others with trying to get a teen to take the fall.
Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. has been in the Stephens County Detention Center since March 1 when he was charged with a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of stolen property.
On Wednesday, Jackson, along with Amanda Louise Costa, 32, and Joshua Ray Martin, 33, both of Duncan, were each charged in Stephens County District Court with felony charges of conspiracy to commit subornation of perjury and attempt to commit subornation of perjury, records indicate. The second charge is punishable by between two to 20 years in prison.
Jackson was arrested following a Feb. 27 incident at a Duncan hotel where he was accused of being with a man’s wife and pointing a handgun at the husband.
When taken under arrest at gunpoint, police found several knives and two small black handguns, both with loaded magazines, according to the probable cause affidavit for the first case. It was later learned one of the guns was stolen. He also had multiple outstanding arrest.
According to the latest case affidavits, the Stephens County District Attorney’s Office received information March 4 that Jackson was making phone calls in attempt to get a juvenile to take the fall for the firearms possession. He also called Martin and Costa from the jail. Each call was about five minutes long and made from the jail’s booking area. All calls made from the jail are recorded.
During one of the calls, Jackson said he “drew down” on the man but “he is still alive,” the affidavit states. Costa and Martin went to the juvenile’s older but still underaged brother and spoke with him during the call. Jackson was heard assuring the little brother wouldn’t get into trouble and he would get out on a signature bond. A later call continued with the same request.
Jackson has prior felony convictions in Stephens County: June 2010, using an offensive weapon in a felony and trafficking in illegal drugs; and September 2010, DUI – liquor or drugs, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Jackson, who is being held on $50,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 12 for his preliminary hearing conference. As part of his bond conditions, he is to have no contact with the witnesses.
Warrant bonds were set at $10,000 each for Costa and Martin, according to records.