An Elgin woman is accused of communicating with a Comanche County Detention Center inmate in a plan to bring a cell phone and marijuana behind bars.

Information was filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court charging Lyndsey Nicole Loveall, 36, with felony counts of using a communication facility to bring contraband into jail and conspiracy to bring contraband into jail, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

