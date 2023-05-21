An Elgin woman is accused of communicating with a Comanche County Detention Center inmate in a plan to bring a cell phone and marijuana behind bars.
Information was filed Tuesday in Comanche County District Court charging Lyndsey Nicole Loveall, 36, with felony counts of using a communication facility to bring contraband into jail and conspiracy to bring contraband into jail, records indicate.
Lawton Police Special Operations detectives were monitoring communications between Loveall and the inmate, who has not been charged as of Tuesday, from May 4. According to investigators, she told him there was a “special diet tray” coming at lunch the next day. When asked by the man if there would be something good coming on that tray, she replied “yes, there better be” and that “she finally found use for the bondage tape that she had,” the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators said a cell phone and marijuana were supposed to be in the package.
A U.S. Marshal was tipped by detectives and jail staff intercepted the inmate’s food trays but nothing was recovered, according to investigators.
Investigators tried to make contact with Loveall at her home the next day but she didn’t answer, nor did she answer the phone number used for the jail calls. Eventually, she spoke with a detective and said she’d come in for an interview on May 8 but she didn’t arrive, the affidavit states.
Elgin police picked Loveall up and brought her to the Lawton Police Department. She said she was telling the inmate what she did so he would leave her alone, according to the affidavit.
On May 11, police learned a cell phone was found in another cell along with other things recovered from a package. The inmate with the items said it was the same cell phone Loveall had shown the other inmate during a video call made from the jail, the affidavit states.
Loveall was contacted by police on Monday and denied the phone recovered was hers, according to the affidavit. She was then arrested.
Following her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court, Loveall was released on $20,000 bond. Records indicate she returns to court at 3 p.m. July 31 for her preliminary hearing conference.