Those against the passage of recreational marijuana cite more than a medical marijuana product's warning label as cause to worry following the March 7 vote. 

With Oklahoma voters readying to go to the polls March 7 to decide if Oklahoma will become the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, there are voices against the notion.

Cameron Baptist Church Pastor Mike Teel is one. He said just because marijuana use has become prevalent in society, it doesn’t mean “we have to acquiesce to it.”

