With Oklahoma voters readying to go to the polls March 7 to decide if Oklahoma will become the 22nd state to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older, there are voices against the notion.
Cameron Baptist Church Pastor Mike Teel is one. He said just because marijuana use has become prevalent in society, it doesn’t mean “we have to acquiesce to it.”
“Obviously, we’re against it,” he said. “I just don’t think our society needs another vice to deal with.”
Teel believes the effects on individuals and society are going to be a detriment instead of benefit for Oklahoma communities.
“I understand you can’t legislate morality,” he said. “I just think it doesn’t benefit our community.”
Between younger people being more exposed to it to belief it will increase an already abundant homeless population, the negatives outweigh the benefits, according to Teel. He likens it to, first, the passage of liquor-by-the drink and then mutual betting legalization.
“Marijuana takes away your incentive to work, increases your appetite, and they don’t have money for that so where are they going to get it?” he asked. “Crime typically goes up.”
Medical marijuana is not the question, Teel said. He said that passed and is part of the fabric at this time. But the long-term effects of recreational marijuana are troubling, he said.
Among the strongest reasons for it not joining alcohol as a legal intoxicant for adults, the Centers for Disease Control warns there can be health effects ranging from addiction and mental health issues to injury to the heart, lungs and brain.
Terri White, co-chair for Protect Our Kids NO 820 and former commissioner of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said in a statement her opposition to marijuana lies primarily in the realm of mental health, especially with its younger users. She said its harm in developing brains of youths, young adults and those vulnerable to addiction are powerful reasons against its availability on the open marketplace.
“Oklahoma already has high rates of mental health and substance use issues and the door to get into treatment is too narrow,” she said. “We cannot in good conscience exacerbate this problem; we must protect our youth and young adults.”
If passed, SQ 820 would make marijuana available only to citizens 21 and older. White believes marijuana use is a disorder and there are health care issues that should be treated as such. She said users shouldn’t end up in the back of police cars, inside jail or prison cells but, rather, in treatment. She supports decimalization while opposing legalization.
“Prevention science has shown clearly over the years that every time you legalize a substance, access to that substance increases for all ages,” she said. “Period.”
White argues the negative consequences of legalization offers “little to no remedy or protections for all the harm it will cause.”
A large group from the Oklahoma law enforcement community came together Thursday to criticize the messaging from the Yes on 820 campaign’s claims that passage of the question will “make our communities safer.”
Among the arguments offered in the alternative, Sheriff Damon Devereaux of Logan County, who also serves as president of the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association, believes it will be a chaos agent if passed.
“Illegal grows, black market operations, organized crime, even execution-style killings were all spawned by the poorly drafted initiative petition known as 788, and 820 builds on that flawed process,” he said in a statement.
Citing The Wall Street Journal, the group said Oklahoma is recognized as “the black-market marijuana capitol.” Brett Wellden, president of the Association of Narcotic Enforcers, said organized crime syndicates would rejoice if SQ 820 passes.
“We are just now recovering from the initial implementation of SQ 788,” he stated. “To go back and start over would be disastrous and lead to even more illegal activity and violence.”
The group also stated that with SQ 788’s passage, there is “no prison time” for possession charges. That with passage, for example, $25 fines for public usage complaints would actually cause increased complaints with no real means of enforcement, according to the statement.
Teel said it’s troubling that outside forces could be behind the efforts for legalization of recreational marijuana. For individuals, he believes personal accountability should be a consequence while it remains illegal and punishments are faced.
“You know what, I’ve never had to worry about that. It’s against the law and I obey the law,” he said. “Like I told the boys growing up, ‘Obey the law, you don’t have to worry about it.’”
But some entities are claiming an uptick in their efforts related to the marijuana market.
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) continues to investigate other crimes attached to multiple medical marijuana farms in Oklahoma, according to Mark Woodward, OBN information officer. There are links to sex trafficking, prostitution and drug trafficking, to include Ketamine, fentanyl and more.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson stated there also are links to homicides and labor trafficking. He claims many of the farms obtained their licenses by fraud and they grow for black markets around the nation and launder their proceeds worldwide.
“Over the past two years, my agency has shut down 800 medical marijuana farms tied to organized crime in Oklahoma,” he stated, “seized more than 600,000 pounds of illegal marijuana and made nearly 200 arrests.”
While fearful that these types of connectives will grow with recreational’s passage, Teel said, in the end it’s up to the public to decide what it wants in society.
“I typically don’t tell people how to vote … I’m not militant about it,” he said. “I’m acceptant of the voice of the people, but I don’t believe it’s something healthy for our community.”
