Connected Nation still is seeking residents and entities to fill out surveys that will help improve broadband coverage in the county.

The Comanche County coalition working with the Texas-based Connected Nation organized in July with a goal of surveying residents in nine categories, seeking data that would help the entity design plans to bring high-speed internet to areas that need it or expand coverage in areas lacking. Catherine Krantz, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, said the group would be working toward an early October deadline to secure sufficient survey data in nine categories: households, businesses, agriculture, health, common education (grades K-12), higher education, libraries and organizations, public safety and government.

