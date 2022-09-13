Connected Nation still is seeking residents and entities to fill out surveys that will help improve broadband coverage in the county.
The Comanche County coalition working with the Texas-based Connected Nation organized in July with a goal of surveying residents in nine categories, seeking data that would help the entity design plans to bring high-speed internet to areas that need it or expand coverage in areas lacking. Catherine Krantz, broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, said the group would be working toward an early October deadline to secure sufficient survey data in nine categories: households, businesses, agriculture, health, common education (grades K-12), higher education, libraries and organizations, public safety and government.
The initial target was 4,698 participants, with the highest number in the residential area (4,284). As of Aug. 28, total participants numbered 109, including 86 residential, eight in public safety, six in business, three in agriculture, two in libraries/community organizations, and one each in higher education and government.
Krantz said she plans to visit Lawton and surrounding areas early next week to help encourage completion of surveys. She said that to help with those efforts, she revised the proposed number of respondents, cutting the total count to 585.
Residential remains the highest category, with 428, followed by 50 in business, 45 in common education, 25 in agriculture, five in government and two in higher education, and 10 each in health, libraries and organizations, and public safety.
Krantz said the data will be used to develop specific action plans, adding that if entities have plans in hand, they could take better advantage of federal funding being designated to enhance high-speed internet.
“Gathering helpful data is the first step to identifying a community’s connectivity needs. This study will help Comanche County understand where it needs to focus its efforts and resources,” Krantz said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be sending out $65 billion over the next few years, a minimum of $100 million per state, to address broadband internet connectivity gaps. Communities need to be prepared if they want to go after some of these funds.”
Comanche County is one of 24 counties in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas identified for the broadband initiative, with members of the Comanche County coalition ranging from county commissioners and City of Lawton representatives, to representatives of public safety and agriculture.
Connected Nation Texas has been focused on broadband issues in that state since 2009 and decided recently to move north of the Red River to include counties in Southwest Oklahoma, Krantz said.
Officials said the survey portal will be open through Oct. 3. Connected Nation intends to analyze data in October and November, then spend November and December formulating plans that will be presented to the public by January. The portal is accessible at https://connectednation.org/comanche-county-oklahoma.