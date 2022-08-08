A broad-based survey intended to help increase high-speed internet in Comanche County is off to a slow start, but organizers expect responses to pick up when school goes back into session.

The Texas-based Connected Nation launched its broadband survey in mid-July, putting together a coalition of various entities in Comanche County to solicit input from 4,698 people representing nine broad categories. The goal, said Connected Nations’ broadband solutions manager Catherine Krantz, is crafting plans to increase broadband coverage, plans that could help entities win federal funding to make those high-speed dreams a reality.

