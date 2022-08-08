A broad-based survey intended to help increase high-speed internet in Comanche County is off to a slow start, but organizers expect responses to pick up when school goes back into session.
The Texas-based Connected Nation launched its broadband survey in mid-July, putting together a coalition of various entities in Comanche County to solicit input from 4,698 people representing nine broad categories. The goal, said Connected Nations’ broadband solutions manager Catherine Krantz, is crafting plans to increase broadband coverage, plans that could help entities win federal funding to make those high-speed dreams a reality.
As of July 31, Connection Nation’s survey had drawn 18 responses: 13 residential, two in business, and one each in higher education, libraries/community organizations, and public safety.
“We’re off to a slow start,” Krantz told committee members Wednesday, adding she expects things to pick up as summer ends and school resumes.
Educational entities account for two of the nine identified categories that Connected Nation and its community partners hope to attract. In addition to higher education (where two responses are wanted) and kindergarten through grade 12 (50 responses), categories include households (4,284 responses), agriculture (105), businesses (212), government (5), healthcare (10), libraries/community organizations (15) and public safety.
Krantz said she has begun contacting specific entities to help ensure surveys are completed. The City of Lawton already has made the commitment, as has Cameron University, officials said.
The survey portal, available at https://connectednation.org/comanche-county-oklahoma, will be open through Oct. 3, with a stated goal of getting 10 percent of the county to participate. Connected Nation will analyze data in October and November, then spend November and December formulating plans that will be presented to the public by January.
The data will be used to develop specific action plans for categories of residents who need broadband access or better access. With plans in hand, entities will be better able to take advantage of federal funding designed to enhance high-speed internet.
Comanche County is one of 24 counties in Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas identified for this broadband initiative. Connected Nation Texas has been focused on broadband issues in that state since 2009 and decided recently to move north of the Red River to include counties in Southwest Oklahoma.