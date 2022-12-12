Analysis has begun on a project to identify high-speed internet needs in Comanche County.
Comanche County was identified earlier this year as one of six counties in Southwest Oklahoma to become part of a broadband initiative coordinated by Connected Nation, a Texas-based entity involved in broadband efforts there. Locally, Connected Nation created a coalition of those involved in the need for widespread broadband coverage, both to help identify needs and to create plans that will help entities get their share of federal and state funding that has been designated for broadband upgrades.
The work included surveys in nine broad categories, ranging from individuals to businesses and educational entities. Catherine Krantz, former broadband solutions manager for Connected Nation, said the survey period closed Nov. 13, and Connected Nation has begun analyzing the results as part of its work to create guidance plans.
"We will be back in the community for a public presentation, probably in January," she said.
Molly Weiner, director of local and regional planning for Connected Nation, said the survey yielded 182 responses: 124 household surveys and 58 from other categories: nine from agriculture, seven from businesses, three from government, two from health care, two from higher education (Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center), 25 from common education (kindergarten through grade 12), two from libraries and community organizations, and eight from public safety.
Weiner said the results were mixed.
"While we received fewer household responses than typical, we received an impressive turnout in the K-12 and public safety sectors," she said, adding she doesn't yet have details on the data or whether it yielded any surprises.
Coalition members already have made one point clear enough that Connected Nation is planning a response. Coalition members said it was important to ensure residents have the digital skills necessary to use broadband, which Connection Nation plans to hold free digital literacy classes at Lawton Public Library Jan. 17-19.
Weiner said the surveys are important because they provide what she called critical insight into the state of broadband in Comanche County, in terms of access, adoption and use.
"Now, we are able to analyze the data (including comparisons with other Connected communities) and use the insights from the survey and qualitative feedback from the community to inform our action plan," she said. "In Comanche County, we received enough responses to craft a tailored action plan that will help the community close the digital divide."
Krantz has said the surveys do more than identify areas where high-speed internet is insufficient or absent. They also are expected to help identify the reasons residents don't use high-speed internet, which can include not having devices or not understanding how to use the internet.
The results of the analysis will be presented to the community in January, with Krantz predicting it would take place on the same days as the digital literacy sessions. Weiner said that presentation will be an important opportunity to bring community leaders and residents together to share the results.
"We incorporate feedback from that presentation into a final report," she said, of a report that will be posted on Connected Nation's online portal: https://connectednation.org