Analysis has begun on a project to identify high-speed internet needs in Comanche County.

Comanche County was identified earlier this year as one of six counties in Southwest Oklahoma to become part of a broadband initiative coordinated by Connected Nation, a Texas-based entity involved in broadband efforts there. Locally, Connected Nation created a coalition of those involved in the need for widespread broadband coverage, both to help identify needs and to create plans that will help entities get their share of federal and state funding that has been designated for broadband upgrades.