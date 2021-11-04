OKLAHOMA CITY — Little change would occur to Oklahoma’s current congressional districts and recently-passed new legislative districts under the state’s proposed redistricting maps released this week.
The districts are to be considered by the State Legislature in a special session beginning Nov. 15.
Based on feedback received through the state’s public input process, Oklahoma would continue to have two majority urban congressional districts and three majority rural congressional districts, including Congressional District Four which includes Lawton-Fort Sill. New state legislative district maps initially passed in May change just slightly in the proposals released Monday, according to Oklahoma House and Senate leaders.
Proposal highlights include:
• More compact legislative and congressional districts;
• 87% of Oklahomans remain in the same congressional district;
• Major military bases and related military communities remain in the same congressional districts. U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, retains Lawton-Fort Sill within his district, while Altus and Altus Air Force Base remain in U.S. Third District Congressman Frank Lucas’ district.
“Oklahomans produced a strong redistricting proposal that maintains appropriate urban and rural representation while protecting multibillion dollar investments in Oklahoma’s military installations and surrounding communities,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, in a joint statement. “This plan should serve Oklahoma exceptionally well for the next decade.”
The proposals will be voted on in a legislative special session beginning Nov. 15. Like any legislative bill, the proposals will receive committee and floor votes. They must pass both legislative chambers and be signed by the governor to become law.
To produce the proposals, final decennial U.S. Census data and extensive public town hall input — including map submissions — was considered by redistricting committees in each legislative chamber. To gather public input on redistricting, Oklahoma held 30 public town halls, the most in state history. Final U.S. Census data released in September found Oklahoma’s population grew by 5.5 percent to 3.96 million, with the greatest percentage of growth in urban areas.
To evenly divide the state’s population, proposed Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 3 have populations of 791,871 each, and proposed Congressional Districts 4 and 5 have populations of 791,870. Oklahoma maintains its five congressional seats, based on the 2020 Census. The rural areas of the state would continue to be divided into three districts largely similar to the current compositions of Congressional Districts two, three and four.
New legislative districts that received bipartisan, statewide support in May are largely retained in the proposal while accounting for Oklahoma’s greater than anticipated urban area growth in final U.S. Census data delivered to states in September.
Compared to the plan passed in May, the House proposal generally shifts western districts toward the Oklahoma City area and eastern districts toward the Tulsa area. House leaders say it is more compact than the existing plan, with each of the 101 House districts having a target population of 39,202, and keeps 80 percent of Oklahomans in the same House district they are in today.
The Senate map also had minor changes under final Census data. Each of the 48 Senate districts has a target population of 82,487. Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, the Senate Committee chairman, said while changes are minimal, the map is more compact than existing maps.