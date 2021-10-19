Oklahoma’s congressional delegation offered their condolences Monday upon learning of the death of Colin Powell, 84.
Powell, a retired four-star general who was the first Black U.S. Secretary of State and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died Monday from complications of COVID-19, as he was being treated at Walter Reed National Medical Center.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement:
“Kay and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who also served as the nation’s highest military officer,” Inhofe said. “His was a life marked by distinguished service to the nation — first in uniform, then as a diplomat and public servant. I always appreciated Gen. Powell’s perspective and how he prioritized his long-standing relationships with Congress even when there were differences of opinions. Our prayers are with his wife Alma, their children and all who knew and loved him.”
U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma, also released a statement:
“It was with great sadness that I learned of the unexpected passing of Colin Powell,” said Cole. “America has lost not only a great warrior and respected statesman but a genuinely wise and decent man. Secretary Powell was a role model and a patriot revered and respected by millions of Americans of every race, ethnicity and political persuasion.
“During my time in politics and in Congress, I had the privilege of interacting with Colin Powell. While we didn’t agree on every issue, I respected his perspective, his thoughtful approach to every issue, his deep patriotism and his long and selfless service to our country.
“I extend my sympathy to the Powell family, including his wife of 59 years, Alma Powell, and his loving children and grandchildren. All America grieves with them in their loss.
“In the words of our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, Colin Powell spoke to ‘the better angels of our nature.’ His calm voice in these turbulent times will be greatly missed.”