Members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation criticized President Joe Biden this week, citing the situation in Afghanistan that continues to deteriorate.
Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, released the following statement Tuesday:
“The rapid return of the Taliban in Afghanistan due to the rapid withdrawal of American forces was seen by almost everyone except President Biden,” Lankford said. “The lack of a coherent plan by this administration led to the chaotic collapse of the nation and the disorderly withdrawal of American forces and contractors. The Afghan people went from living in freedom to living under a reign of terror in less than two weeks. We should bring the majority of our troops home, but leaving Afghanistan unstable only creates fertile ground for future terror attacks. Those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan over the past 20 years to protect American lives and to bring stability to the region should be honored and remembered for their blood, pain and sacrifice.”
Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma, criticized Biden for what he said is ongoing chaos and noncombatant evacuation operations, while praising U.S. military personnel for their actions.
“President Biden is focused only on politically justifying his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan — the same decision that has trapped thousands of American citizens and Afghan partners who are now trying desperately to get out,” Inhofe said. “To be clear, the responsibility for the frantic evacuation lies solely with the president. Although his decision has placed our troops in an extremely and unnecessarily dangerous situation, I maintain full confidence in and respect for the effectiveness and capability of the men and women of our armed forces. I am certain they will effectively execute one of the most difficult missions they’ve been assigned in Afghanistan in the last two decades: a high-risk noncombatant evacuation operation in a chaotic and ever-evolving environment.
“There is no other organization I would trust more to take on this challenge — our troops are professionals willing to risk their own lives to ensure the security of our people and the nation. The Department of Defense has guaranteed me that every resource necessary is being made available to them. I urge the administration to focus, without distraction, on helping our military secure the safety of American citizens, the Afghans who have stood by us, and our partners and allies.”
U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, R-Oklahoma predicted the Taliban will continue to challenge the U.S. on other fronts.
“The unfolding and accelerating disaster in Afghanistan is a human tragedy and a severe threat to the long-term security and credibility of the United States,” Cole said. “No American should doubt that our enemies around the world are celebrating this defeat. The fact that even our own safe evacuation of the embassy is requiring the redeployment of U.S. troops underscores the Biden Administration’s lack of understanding of the situation on the ground. They were, unfortunately, taken completely by surprise at the Taliban’s utter and almost instantaneous reconquering of the nation.
“More importantly, those adversaries will take the collapse of the Afghan government as a sign of American weakness and lack of resolve. We can expect our enemies to try and exploit this setback by challenging the United States on a range of fronts in a variety of ways.
“Americans should have no illusions about the nature of the evil regime about to take power in Afghanistan. The Taliban are enemies of America. They hosted and sheltered Osama bin Laden, and they maintain robust relations with the likes of ISIS and Al-Qaeda. They can be expected to impose a brutal, medieval fundamentalist Islamic regime that will oppress minorities and women. It will be the antithesis of the democratic and egalitarian values championed by the United States.
“A disaster of this magnitude has many causes and involves multiple administrations and Congresses. However, there is no doubt that the Biden Administration’s decision to ignore the advice of military experts led to this precipitate and chaotic collapse on the ground. The president was warned repeatedly that the modest American force in Afghanistan that he chose to withdraw was critical to maintaining stability and holding the Taliban at bay. Unfortunately, the president ignored that advice in the interest of making a desired political point, and now he must accept his share of the responsibility for this humiliating national defeat and for the human tragedy that inevitably will unfold on the ground.”