Legislators will be returning to the nation’s capitol this month, preparing for negotiations that will yield funding bills, U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole said last week.
Cole was in Lawton several times during the week, to include an editorial board meeting with The Lawton Constitution and appearing as guest speaker at the FIRES Chapter of the AUSA on Thursday.
While acknowledging the chaotic removal of Americans and Afghani citizens after the U.S. military completely withdrew from Afghanistan after 20 years — and predicting there will be hearings on the issue — Cole said members of the House and Senate will have other things on their plates when they return to work after Labor Day.
Part of that will be centered around action on proposed legislation that has been prominent in the news in recent months.
There will be a bi-partisan deal in the House for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, Cole predicted, calling the bill “the biggest bill in generations.” He said infrastructure bills in a normal year is usually half of what is being discussed today. Experts said the bill includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities.
Cole said the House’s version of the bill is out of subcommittee and he predicts it will pass overwhelmingly when it reaches the House floor later this year, explaining “all Democrats and a significant portion of Republicans” will support it.
The congressman also cited the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which among other things, will fund free pre-school for 4- and 5-year olds and provide free community college for students. Cole said while Oklahoma already has free pre-school for its students — the state is an educational leader in that area, he said — many other states do not.
But, there are problems with funding the bill’s contents, to include a 33 percent increase in the corporation tax and major increase in capital gains. Republicans will not vote for those proposals, Cole said, adding proposals for increases in estate taxes also will stall agreement.
“Tax increases are substantial and real,” he said of Democratic proposals, adding that even some Democrats have expressed reservations about those tax increases while others feel that the cost is too much. “I don’t know if it will pass. If (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi loses four votes, she’ll lose the vote.”
Cole said the House also will be looking at the defense appropriations bill, something always important to Oklahoma. He said Oklahoma is number 16 in terms of total number of federal employees working here. Of the 15 sites with more than Oklahoma, 13 are in Washington, D.C., or Maryland.
“There are more here than in Texas and New York,” he said. “We have a huge interest in this.”
Cole continues to express reservations about defense spending, saying the president’s 1 percent increase is far short of the 3-5 percent increase that defense supporters say is crucial to offset annual inflation, coming on the heels of cuts that had been made in the years prior to the Trump Administration and increasing dangers posed on a global scale.
Another proposed discussion coming this month will be passage of a Continuing Resolution, funding that will allow the national government to operate through the end of the calendar year while other funding bills are set into place.
“It probably will go up to what the Senate wants,” Cole said, of predicting how that negotiating battle will play out.