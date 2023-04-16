This week was our annual 401K meeting, complete with slick videos and the “don’t panic” warnings as the markets fluctuate.

Native Lawtonian Brad Fees has something along the lines of a 401K but it’s not what you might think. His fund doesn’t go up or down with the markets. No, his next distribution check will come if Confidence Game finds a way to win the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at famed Churchill Downs.