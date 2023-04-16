This week was our annual 401K meeting, complete with slick videos and the “don’t panic” warnings as the markets fluctuate.
Native Lawtonian Brad Fees has something along the lines of a 401K but it’s not what you might think. His fund doesn’t go up or down with the markets. No, his next distribution check will come if Confidence Game finds a way to win the Kentucky Derby on May 6 at famed Churchill Downs.
The former Eisenhower basketball guard is one of the members of the Don’t Tell My Wife Stables group which owns the 3-year-old that won the $1 million Rebel Stakes Feb. 25 at Oaklawn Park to earn enough points to make the Derby Field.
Fees has made a good living in the appraisal business in the Fort Worth area and while he’d often visit Lone Star Park to catch the races, he wasn’t thinking beyond laying down a few bucks here and there.
All that changed with a simple Christmas party where adult beverages were available and people were making new friends, snacking and talking about almost anything imaginable.
That night Fees was introduced to Kirk Godby, a former TCU baseball player, and that led to a unique offer.
“Kirk is a great guy and we were all sitting around drinking and having fun about 20 years ago and he asked me if I’d be interested in joining his horse racing group,” Fees said. “He said I’m letting people buy in for $2,000 and we’re going to buy some claimers and just have fun and see what happens. Hey, 20 years ago $2,000 was a good deal of money but that afternoon I had hit a couple of races at Lone Star and had eight $100s in my billfold and a bunch of $20s and I cleaned out my billfold and and said heck, I’m game. I just had a great feeling about Godby and I felt like I could trust him.”
While Godby handles the business end of the group, the most important decisions are left to well-known trainer Keith Desormeaux who keeps his eyes focused on that next great colt.
Desormeaux purchased Confidence Game on behalf of Don’t Tell My Wife Stables for $25,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September yearling sale, an absolute bargain given his Rebel win but also considering his pedigree. His sire is Candy Ride and his dam is Eblouissate, a Bernardini mare.
“That’s why Keith is so valuable, he can look at those colts and get a good idea of how they might develop,” Fees said. “At Keenland they do MRIs and X-rays on anything being sold and at the time Keith said he could see some slow bone growth in the front quarters and his legs were small for his age. But he thought if he could bring him along slow he’d come around.”
Sure enough, Confidence Game’s two wins as a 2-year-old both came when setting the pace, but in most of his races he has relaxed early in a stalking position. He was within 4 ¼ lengths of pacesetter Powerful through an opening half-mile in :46.17 in the Rebel, so he has both tactical speed and a bit of versatility that should help his chances down the road.
“He really handled the mud well there in the Rebel so we feel good about his chances at the Derby regardless of the track conditions,” Fees said.
This will not be the group’s first Derby since Don’t Tell My Wife Stables also was co-owner of 2018 Southwest and Stonestreet Lexington Stakes winner My Boy Jack, who finished fifth as the second betting choice to eventual Triple Crown winner Justify in the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
“My Boy Jack was another bargain purchase considering how well he ran,” Fees said. “You go into these races having hope but you know there are so many variables involved.”
One of the good things according to Fees is meeting so many great people in the business.
“We trust Keith and right now the sport is trying to do things right because there was the black eye when the best trainer in the business was caught cheating,” Fees said in reference to Bob Baffert’s DQ in the 2021 Derby with Medina Spirit. “Being around these people you see 99 percent are hard-working good people who take great care of these horses.”
The distributions come but like when the stock market is down and you sneak a look at that 401K, there are lulls in racing as well.
“You are right, we don’t get checks all the time but we’ve gotten 4 or 5 over the years,” he said. “Our group has 14 members and Keith has one group that owned Candy Racer and there were 35 people from one office who all pitched in $1,000 to buy into the group.”
Many Lawtonians knew Fee’s parents, dad Boyd who was a professor in the music department at Cameron and mom Barbara worked at Eisenhower High, serving as attendance secretary and then as secretary to former Principal Jerry Moon.
“My parents moved to Tulsa to be closer to dad’s doctors,” he said. “He’s beaten heart issues and cancer and he’s still being a rabid Cubs’ fan.”
Fees has three grown childen out in the business world.
“Ryan is 30 and is a software guy in Austin, Amanda is 28 and she’s a manager at Oracle and Hannah is working for the same company Ryan works for,” Fees said. “I’m proud of them, they are all out of college and have good jobs.”
While the Kentucky Derby is known for well-dressed patrons on Derby Day, Fees is more laid back and this time he’s taking along two of his three kids.
“I might have to get my blazer out for the Derby,” he said. “There will probably be about 80 friends and family from our group show up at the Derby. When I went to Oaklawn for the Rebel I just jumped in the car and drove. That was a cool trip. The night before the race I was playing pool with Keith Desormeaux. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
Sorry Brad, getting that winner’s circle hug might be just a bit more exciting and it would surely make your racing “401K’ much bigger.