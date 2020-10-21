As he prepares for today’s formal arraignment, a confessed shooter in an April 3 Comanche County homicide received an additional assault charge from an incident on Tuesday.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 50, of Lawton, was charged April 9 in Comanche County District Court with first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. During his Sept. 19 preliminary hearing, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka presented an upgrade to the original count. On Tuesday, he received an additional charge of assault with intent to commit a felony, court records indicate.
The murder charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison and the assault charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Cooper is accused of shooting Colan Samuel Warner Jr. to death during an incident at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. Cooper is accused of demonstrating “a conscious disregard” for Warner’s safety, which caused the shooting.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home the night of April 3 about a disturbance involving a gun shot. A deputy found Warner lying face down on the south end floor of the mobile home’s master bedroom, according to the search warrant affidavit. He also saw what appeared to be a possible bullet entry wound on Coleman’s nose. A 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was found in the room.
Cooper fled the home in a GMC pickup, the affidavit states. Investigators believe he took the shooting weapon with him when he fled.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Cooper in Caddo County after he crashed into a utility pole. Cooper confessed to a responding trooper that he’d shot someone. Inside the crashed pickup, investigators found a counterfeit $100 bill, and live rounds for the 410 rifle and a .22 caliber gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was recovered.
A search warrant execution recovered several .22 caliber and 410 rounds in Warner’s master bedroom as well as two .22 caliber shells and a broken light bulb and cigarette, the affidavit states. A broken light bulb is often used to smoke methamphetamine. Investigators believe that drug activity was most likely involved in the shooting.
Cooper is being held on $300,000 bond. He is slated to appear in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom at 9 a.m. today for his formal arraignment, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.