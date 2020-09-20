The confessed shooter in an April 3 Comanche County homicide had his manslaughter charge upgraded to second-degree murder Friday.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 50, of Lawton, was charged April 9 in Comanche County District Court with first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. During his Friday morning preliminary hearing, First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka presented an upgrade to the original count.
“All the elements are there for the higher charge,” he said.
Cooper is charged with shooting Colan Samuel Warner Jr. to death during an incident at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. He is alleged to have demonstrated “a conscious disregard” for Warner’s safety, which caused the shooting.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home at 11:13 p.m. April 3 about a disturbance involving a gun shot. A deputy found Warner lying face down on the south end floor of the mobile home’s master bedroom, according to the search warrant affidavit. He also saw what appeared to be a possible bullet entry wound on Coleman’s nose. A 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was found in the room.
Cooper, who had been home at the time of the shooting, fled in a GMC pickup, the affidavit states. Investigators believe he took the shooting weapon with him when he fled.
Law enforcement caught up with Cooper soon after.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found Cooper in Caddo County after he crashed into a utility pole. Cooper confessed to a responding trooper that he’d shot someone. Inside the crashed pickup, investigators found a counterfeit $100 bill, and live rounds for the 410 rifle and a .22 caliber gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was recovered.
A search warrant was issued and investigators recovered several .22 caliber and 410 rounds in the master bedroom as well as two .22 caliber shells and a broken light bulb and cigarette, the affidavit states. A broken light bulb is often used to smoke methamphetamine. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said that it is believed drug activity was most likely involved in the shooting.
Cooper is being held on $300,000 bond. He is slated to appear in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom at 9 a.m. Oct. 21 for his formal arraignment, records indicate.