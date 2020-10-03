The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals returned a confessed killer's request for an evidentiary hearing to the Comanche County District Court.
Joshua Codynah had asked the court to order an evidentiary hearing in his case and argued that by being a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and, on the grounds of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, that the crime happened on the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation area in Southwest Oklahoma, it should be considered.
An evidentiary hearing to be held 60 days from Sept. 29 is now ordered.
Codynah, 32, entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe sentenced Codynah to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
According to the order filed by five judges from the appellate court on Sept. 29 and entered into the Comanche County District Court Clerk’s office on Thursday, Codynah's motions to withdraw his pleas two prior times were denied. Seeking the appellate court’s relief was the next course of action.
According to The Constitution archives, Codynah pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing Michael Mithlo Jr., 27, and stabbing Cheyenne Tsotaddle during a home invasion. The child neglect charge was filed because two minors were in the apartment when the crime occurred.
In Codynah’s claim to the Court of Criminal Appeals, he argued that his Indian status and the crime happening in Indian Country require further fact-finding to determine if the Comanche County District Court had jurisdiction in his case.
The Comanche County District Attorney's office has the burden of proving it has proper jurisdiction, according to the order.
The District Court is tasked with determining if Codynah has Indian blood and if the crime happening on the KCA land follows the analysis of the recent McGirt decision to determine if Congress specifically erased those reservation boundaries and disestablished the reservation with 1887s General Allotment Act.
In its July 9 decision in the case of McGirt vs. Oklahoma, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, in regards to the Major Crimes Act, most of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American lands of the prior reservations for the Five Civilized Tribes.
Codynah’s request is the first challenge filed in KCA country.
The court ordered that Codynah, who is being held at R.B. Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy, is to be returned to Comanche County for the hearing.