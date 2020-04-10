The confessed shooter in an April 3 homicide north of Lawton was charged with first-degree manslaughter Thursday in Comanche County District Court.
Stevie Leonard Cooper, 50, of Lawton, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, court records indicate. He faces no less than four years in prison if convicted.
Cooper is accused of shooting Colan Samuel Warner Jr. to death during an incident at Cooper’s mobile home at 9755 NW 4-Mile Road. According to the charge, Cooper is alleged to have demonstrated “a conscious disregard” for Warner’s safety, which caused the shooting.
Law enforcement was called to the home at 11:13 p.m. April 3 regarding a disturbance that included a gun shot. Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy Spencer Sperling found Warner lying face down on the south end floor of the mobile home’s master bedroom, according to the search warrant affidavit. The deputy saw what appeared to be a possible bullet entry wound on Coleman’s nose. A 410 gauge bolt-action rifle was found in the room.
Cooper had been home at the time of the shooting and fled in a GMC pickup, ramming the steel entry gate which was shut and secured at the time, the affidavit states. Investigators believe he took the shooting weapon with him when he fled.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol caught up with Cooper in Caddo County after he crashed into a utility pole. Cooper confessed to shooting Warner when troopers responded to his wreck. Found inside the crashed pickup was a counterfeit $100 bill, and live rounds for the 410 rifle and a .22 caliber gun, according to the affidavit. No gun was recovered.
A search warrant was issued and investigators recovered several live .22 caliber and 410 rounds in the master bedroom as well as two .22 caliber shells and a broken light bulb and cigarette, the affidavit states. A broken light bulb is often used to smoke methamphetamine, which could be evidence of Sheriff Kenny Stradley’s statement that it is believed drug activity was most likely involved in the shooting.
Cooper, who is being held on $30,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. July 9 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.