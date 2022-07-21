Now, the fundraising can begin.
City Council members have signed off on conceptual designs for Ned Shepler Park, a tract stretching between Southwest 5th and Southwest 4th streets, on the south side of West Gore Boulevard. The downtown park is the annual venue for May’s Arts for All Festival, provides open space for the Lawton Farmers Market, offers a play and exercise venue for youths attending the Lawton Family YMCA, hosts smaller events, and is the long-time home of the Bill Crawford/Candice Early statue and the future home of the Celebrating Suffrage monument.
Those entities were all consulted when Kimley-Horn Associates was collecting the details that designers turned into conceptual plans for the long-time park and, potentially, the launch pad for renovation of open space to the south.
Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said the issue of turning the open space into a downtown park has been discussed since Wayne Gilley City Hall was demolished after city government moved into what is now Lawton City Hall in 2010. He said the question then was what would be done with what had become open space after the decades-old building was removed (open space that will expand when the city demolishes the City Hall Annex).
There were other problems to consider: The hardscape is not in good shape, Rogalski said, of pavement that has deteriorated to the point it must be replaced.
Darran Scott, designer for Kimley-Horn, said the area is important.
“Shepler Park is the front door to that whole space,” he said of the downtown tract, adding it also has become the front door for the farmers market on the park’s eastern edge.
The designs that Kimley-Horn has envisioned — supported by Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority (LETA) — will allow improvements placed there to flow into future improvements in the open space to the south. LETA, which funded the designs, is focusing on finding funding for improvements.
Conceptual designs have some recommendations, including one that would relocate public art within Shepler Park to a designated art area, Scott said, adding that art garden will be moved closer to Gore Boulevard. Designs also will “flatten the area out”; LETA members explain the space along Gore Boulevard is significantly higher than land to the south, which sometimes poses an access problem. But, the site will remain higher than open space to the south, allowing those sitting in that open park space to clearly see what will be a stage with a water feature on Shepler Park’s northeast edge.
“It really is an events center,” Rogalski said, of an area he said should be given more importance in downtown revitalization efforts.
“This is another space, other than Elmer Thomas Park, the city is beginning to pick up on,” said Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton, adding momentum is building among residents to continue improvements in city parks.
Rogalski said with conceptual designs, city leaders have plans in hand as they begin searching for grants to fund what is estimated at $1.9 million worth of upgrades. He emphasized that Shepler Park is part of a multi-phase improvement plan for downtown space that already contains land left vacant with the demolition of Wayne Gilley City Hall, and soon will contain space left after demolition of the now-vacant police station to the east and the annex to the southwest.
He also said that the plan is a “scaled down version of Scissortail Park,” a popular park in downtown Oklahoma City. Plans for Lawton’s space include the stage, a meandering walk along the park’s northern boundary suitable for an art walk during the Arts for All Festival, play space near the YMCA, an open lawn area with shaded areas to the south, signs to advertise the park and events, and more trees.
“I think it’s about time,” said Mayor Stan Booker, adding the plan fits into the city’s expressed goal of improving its park spaces.