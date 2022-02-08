A computer error will cost Comanche County more than $500,000.
The error was discovered by a deputy county assessor after a representative from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. called to ask what had happened to make their tax rate go up drastically between 2020 and 2021, according to Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards.
The county assessors’ office found that, in 2020, Goodyear was erroneously charged a penalty for turning in asset information late. The information is meant to be turned over to the county via Oklahoma Tax Code form 901 no later than March 16.
Goodyear turned the form in on March 13, but the form was not assessed until mid-April, at which point the computer system the county uses automatically charged a penalty of 20 percent for all reported assets. That amount added up to $553,573.18. That amount will now need to be paid back to Goodyear.
Dist. 3 County Commissioner Alvin Cargill said that while reimbursements have been paid by the county in the past, none have compared to the amount of money being paid for this error.
“It’s the biggest one we’ve had while I’ve been here,” Cargill said.
The commissioners and County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley have developed a plan to pay for the reimbursement. A small amount of the money will come from leftover tax refund money from 2020, amounting to $2,722.57. A larger chunk of money will come from the county resale fund, amounting to $250,000. The resale fund is made up of interest collected on taxes for a given month.
The largest part of the reimbursement, $300,850, will come from the county contingency fund, which is used for any emergency not budgeted for that comes up for Comanche County.
There is about $2 million in the contingency fund, making the loss of over a quarter of a million dollars a significant blow. Cargill said taking the money from the fund would prevent a greater impact on taxpayers.
“This keeps us from having this go on the tax rolls,” Cargill said.
The county assessor’s office is looking into a fail-safe protocol to prevent future penalties from being applied in error. The plan is to change the process so that, before any penalty is applied, a dialog box will appear on the computer entering the information, asking users to confirm that they want to apply a penalty.
Edwards said that he anticipates the changes will be made soon, preventing future losses.
“I’ve requested that we look into changing the system, and we have similar pop-ups for other things,” Edwards said. “I imagine I’ll hear back about what we’ll do within the week.”