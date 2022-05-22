A compromise proposal will allow AEP-PSO to build a laydown yard in northeast Lawton while still preserving the eastern third of the lot as a buffer for adjacent residential properties.
The initial proposal that K&D Construction Inc. submitted to the City Planning Commission (CPC) earlier this year sought I-3 Light Industrial District zoning for a tract at 119 NE 20th Street. The tract is part of a larger parcel, but while the western half of that parcel already holds I-3 zoning, the eastern portion is zoned R-4 High-Density Apartment District, the least restrictive of residential zoning classifications.
The two parts of the tract are divided by an irregular line running north to south; action last week by the Board of Adjustment would “square off” that line by moving it to the east, preserving about one-third of the eastern part of the tract as R-4 while putting the remainder under the I-3. Greg Gibson, the assistant city attorney who works with the Board of Adjustment, said the action comes under special exemption, allowable here because a single tract held by a single owner is divided into two zoning districts.
K&D Construction initially had intended to pursue the rezoning request, but later withdrew it in favor of a special exception from the Board of Adjustment.
Chase Bridgeforth, of K&D Construction, said AEP-PSO needs the industrial designation because it wants to use the western portion of the tract as a laydown yard, a regional storage site for its crews doing work in the area.
There are multiple issues affecting that plan, to include residents in the Scissortail Addition to the north who oppose it and a lack of evidence that Northeast 20th Street exists as a dedicated road that far north of East Gore Boulevard. The road issue was not addressed by the Board of Adjustment. Instead, member concerns centered on opposition from Scissortail Addition residents and adjustments that will have to be made to shield those home owners from an industrial use.
Resident Mike Simpson said he opposes the proposal because he worries about long-term use, explaining there once was a concrete batch plant adjacent to that tract that created problems with noise and dust.
“We’re concerned about what will be done after the laydown yard is finished,” he said.
Bridget Randle said residents have heard rumors of a marijuana grow facility being placed on the tract, adding while she is OK with the laydown yard, she is so opposed to the idea of a grow facility, “I will put our house up for sale and move out of Lawton.”
“Absolutely not,” Bridgeforth said of the idea of a grow facility, bringing concurrence from Community Services Director Janet Smith who said there is no indication that type of activity is planned.
After discussing the issue on the floor with their microphones turned off, board members eventually reached a compromise that would square off the I-3 portion of the tract, keeping about 7 vacant acres on the east side under R-4 zoning.
Bridgeforth said the construction firm is just as concerned about residents in keeping the residential integrity of the area, explaining the company also owns the 19-acre R-3 Multiple-Family Dwelling District tract to the east of this tract.
“We have no interest in revaluing that property,” he said, adding the company will retain an existing tree line on the I-3 tract to shield residents from the site.
Kameron Good, a city planner, said a binding site plan controls the tract and among other things specifies any part of the tract adjacent to residentially-zoned property must have opaque screening 6-8 feet tall and a tree line to muffle noise.