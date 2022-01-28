ANADARKO — A competency hearing was ordered Thursday for a Caddo County man accused of stabbing his father in the stomach in late-October 2021.
Caddo County District Judge David A. Stephens ordered Kristopher Willieasee Pahdocony, 24, of Apache, to undergo a competency evaluation at Vinita on Dec. 22, 2021, records indicate.
Pahdocony made his initial court appearance Nov. 2, 2021, where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Pahdocony is accused of stabbing his father during an early morning incident Oct. 30 at the family’s home in Apache.
A Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy found Pahdocony’s father, Stanford walking outside with a stab wound to his stomach, according to the probable cause affidavit. Inside the house, Pahdocony being held down on the ground by his brother.
The father told the deputy Pahdocony “has not been right for the last week and has been saying strange things,” the affidavit states. The son would “stare at nothing” and wouldn’t respond when spoken to, the father said. He said he told his son to go to bed after he’d disrespected the father’s wife.
Pahdocony is accused of going into his room, returning with a knife and thrusting it at his father’s chest, according to the affidavit. The father said he reacted and pushed the arm down, causing him to be stabbed in the stomach before he took the knife away from Pahdocony.
The knife was recovered and Pahdocony was taken into custody.
While en route to the jail, investigators said Pahdocony looked down at the ground and refused to speak, saying he would only talk about podcasts he watches on the internet, the affidavit states. The deputy said it was the only topic he would engage in.
Pahdocony remains jailed on $15,000 bond. He is represented by Oklahoma Indigent Defense counsel Albert J. Hoch Jr., of Oklahoma City.