The Lawton chapter of the Compassionate Friends grief sharing group will participate in a worldwide candle lighting in remembrance of lost loved ones.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington.
The event was first observed in 1997. Now, in its 24th year of observance, it is one of the largest candle lighting events on earth, with participants from all over the globe.
For the local chapter, the event is a chance to raise awareness of the groups presence after participation in monthly meetings dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to group member Jan Ethell.
“We’ve had a churchful of people attend meetings before,” Ethell said. “Now we get about 30.”
The event has had an important impact on Ethell’s life. When she lost her son to suicide 18 years ago, she found it hard to find a group to share her grief with.
“When I lost my son, I needed someone to talk to, and it was hard to find a group,” Ethell said.
When the Lawton chapter was founded, Ethell started attending regularly, and through attendance found an important support group to help her through.
“I don’t know what I would’ve done without them,” Ethell said.
The event will include a speaker who will share his experience in the organization, and the support it provides. Following the speech, the group will sing songs and a slideshow will be presented of loved ones remembered in the group.
After the event, light refreshments will be offered. The event is open to the public, and anyone interested is invited to attend and to learn more about the group.