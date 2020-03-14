Community leaders got some advice on COVID-19 Friday, in an early morning meeting coordinated by the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
The meeting, the second held in recent days, was geared toward community leaders and business owners to provide current and accurate information about COVID-19 (coronavirus) as well as coordinate actions. Brandie Combs, regional director with the Comanche County Health Department, said the public’s best course of action remains health care precautions and understanding the nature of the virus, rather than surrendering to erroneous information.
Combs said while there are only four states without a confirmed case of COVID-19, the fact is Oklahoma has had only three confirmed cases: two in Tulsa and one at Altus Air Force Base. The first patient reported in Tulsa has recovered, after having two negative test results, she said.
Two employees at Great Plains Technology Center campuses in Lawton and Frederick — who self-quarantined as precautionary measures — have been cleared, Superintendent Clarence Fortney said.
The information is important as communities move through the process of learning about and dealing with COVID-19.
Combs said 80 to 85 percent of the people who test positive for COVID-19 can manage their illness in self-quarantine, similar to the percentage health care professionals see with the flu. She said those who test positive for COVID-19 are told to isolate themselves at home, keeping a distance from anyone who lives with them. People who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive are asked to self-quarantine.
She said social distancing is important: meaning, keeping a specific distance (at least 6 feet) from people because the virus is spread through water droplets (think sneezing or coughing). She said that need for social distancing is a primary reason local officials opted to cancel today’s Embrace Hope event, so people who already have comprised immune systems are not exposed to large numbers of people.
Combs said while the overall number of deaths from COVID-19 has been low — much lower than seasonal flu — health care professionals expect that number to increase, then level off.
“This will be normalized at some point,” she said. “We still have far, far more deaths in cases of the flu than COVID-19.”
Combs also explained “pandemic,” a designation given by the World Health Organization and a word that has scared people. Combs said pandemic simply signals COVID-19 has spread.
“We are seeing cases spread across the world,” she said, adding that widespread occurrence is a “trigger point” telling health care professionals “we need to pay attention.”
The nation’s health care system is paying attention, Combs said, adding health departments already have protocols in place to deal with any communicable disease. And, while health care professionals are not planning for mass treatment of residents, “if we had to, we have plans in place to do mass inoculations.”
Combs said the health department has partners in the community with health care professionals on staff (Cameron University, for example), who can take the lead in coordinating activities at their entities while the health department is coordinating a community-wide response.
The health department also will work with entities within the community that are establishing guidelines for their own institutions, adding that for now, those decisions are up to them. She noted that nursing homes may begin to implement guidelines, explaining some sites are banning visitors while others have restricted visiting hours.
“They have a very specific population they deal with,” she said, of elderly residents who may have compromised immune systems.
And, the county has a Medical Reserve Corps, credentialed volunteer professionals who can fill in positions in such entities to replace staffers who might get sick.
She said concerns from educational entities about shutting down will be made by those entities. In Lawton, Cameron University, Great Plains Technology Center and Lawton Public Schools have said they plan to resume normal operations when Spring Break ends March 23, but those decisions may be adjusted.
“It’s your decision,” Combs said, adding the “conversation may change” depending the number of COVID-19 cases.
She said activities and events may be cancelled or continue, depending on their nature (outdoor events where people have greater amount of distance between them are safer than indoor events where great numbers of people are concentrated into a small area, for example).
Cameron University will continue to monitor the situation as the campus shuts down for Spring Break, but the campus will not remove students who stay on campus during the break, President John McArthur said.
Lawton Public Schools will use its Spring Break to fog and sanitize buildings, a process that began Friday, said Executive Director of Communications Lynn Cordes.