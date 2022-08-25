Lawton community activist and City Council candidate Barbara Curry has died.
Curry, who was one of two candidates to proceed to a runoff for the Ward 4 council seat after Tuesday’s elections, died Wednesday.
Bishop John Dunaway released a statement on behalf of her family.
“It is with great sadness that I announce the most recent death of Mrs. Barbara Curry. Please keep the Curry family, all her friends, and this great Lawton-Fort Sill Community that she so dearly loved in your prayers and thoughts.
“Funeral information will be forthcoming as the family provides them.”
Curry, who traced her public service efforts to childhood, was a long-time volunteer and community activist who was the founder of Women that VOTE!, which became Women that VOTE! Arts Corporation. She also was the driving force behind efforts to create the Celebrating Suffrage monument planned for Ned Shepler Park in downtown Lawton to honor the women involved in the suffrage and civil rights movements. Patty Neuwirth, treasurer of Women that VOTE!, said Curry will be missed.
“What a great loss for our community. Barbara was not only a dedicated volunteer to so many organizations, but her positive attitude and infectious laughter will be missed,” Neuwirth said, adding the Women that VOTE! board will meet to plan a path forward.
Curry also was involved with the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and its activities.
“Barbara dedicated her life to her family, friends, and community,” chamber officials said in a statement. “As a longtime standing volunteer at the chamber and in the community at large, she has touched an untold number of lives. Her infectious smile changed the face of Lawton Fort-Sill. Barbara, you will be deeply missed.”
Mayor Stan Booker released a statement on behalf of the City of Lawton:
“Our hearts are saddened with the passing of our friend, Barbara Curry.
“Her dedication and love for the community could be seen in her smile and the joy she brought others. Barbara loved Lawton and Lawton loved her.
“We will all miss the high energy and positive atmosphere that surrounded Barbara’s presence.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, Leon, her two sons, James Curry and Jalonni Blackshear, her spiritual sisters Lawanda Jones, Angelia Chisley and Cynthia Sosa, and her entire family.
“Today we mourn the loss of our friend, celebrate her life and comfort her family.”
Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, released the following statement about Curry:
“We join our fellow Lawtonians in sending condolences to the family of Barbara Curry. She represented the very best of Lawton Fort Sill.
“You could find her involved at any multitude of community events and organizations, whether it was running in the Spirit of Survival, answering phone calls at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, or advocating for more civic engagement through ‘WOMEN That VOTE!’
“Barbara was a brilliant, forward-thinking servant leader, and she will forever be a role model for future leaders in our community. She will be remembered for her remarkably positive personality, genuine compassion for helping others, and her steadfast dedication toward advancing Lawton Fort Sill into the 21st century.”