Time spent working with a local nonprofit is what David Dunn, General Manager at Legend Driven Auto Group, credits for inspiring a new, unique charity drive.
Legend Driven Honda Buick GMC Cadillac has invited Southwest Oklahoma-based churches, educators, art programs and other 501c3 nonprofits to participate in a “Community Ignition” drive.
“Lawton has had some challenges,” Dunn said. “Nonprofits do excellent work in this community and haven’t had many opportunities to raise money lately.”
The participating nonprofits will be able to raise funds and keep 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of a $10 ticket. A winning ticket will then be drawn at the end of the Community Ignition on Dec. 21 where there will be a guaranteed winner. The winner will receive a new vehicle valued at $25,000, donated by Legend Driven Auto Group.
Ticket sales began today, and nine nonprofits have signed up to sell tickets so far.
“We’ve had a couple of school districts sign up, several parent teacher organizations across the area. … I’ve had interest from athletic boosters and a medical charity in Duncan,” Dunn said. “A lot of these smaller towns don’t really get opportunities like this. … One nice feature is that we aren’t holding any of the money, as soon as they sell a ticket, they can start using that money.”
Second and third place winners of the ticket drawing also will receive $1,000 and $500 respectively. Legend Driven Auto Group will donate $5,000 to the organization that generates the most funds.
Dunn hopes to see the nonprofits generate a collective $200,000 by the end of the drive in December. There will be no cap on ticket sales; as long as the organizations can keep selling the tickets, Dunn said he will keep printing them. The contest is set to end Dec. 15.
Nonprofits that are interested in joining the drive can reach Dunn at communityignition@legenddriven.com to find out if they live in an eligible zip code.