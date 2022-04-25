On Thursday, community members gathered under a warm April sun on the walking track behind the Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center to recognize the importance of Jesus Christ during turbulent times.
Members of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, the Patriot Guard Riders, and veteran’s center residents took to the track to walk a lap behind a Christian flag that was carried aloft by Vincent Robertson, a member of the Patriot Guard.
“I served in the Army for 25 years,” Robertson said.
The walk was to show support for the area veterans and to demonstrate the love of Christ, according to Robertson.
His fellow walker, Chaplain Randy Bolton, agreed.
“This is all about celebrating Christ,” Bolton said.
The walkers enjoyed the sunshine and fresh air as they walked a lap around the scenic trail that wraps around the fishing pond behind the center.
Bruce Dwyer, a veteran of Vietnam and a Purple Heart recipient, joined the community during Thursday’s walk.
“You know we’re out here to recognize the importance of Jesus Christ, especially in times like this when you have COVID-19, war in Europe and all the food uncertainties,” Dwyer said.
The afternoon was free from speeches or grandstanding, instead, Dwyer said, the group gathered to recite a few short passages of scripture from the Bible before taking to the track to reflect and meditate on their individual relationships with Christ.
“I think it’s important we each take a minute to pray each day for Jesus to alleviate some of this burden, and to have faith in him,” Dwyer said. “All the other stuff doesn’t matter. We should find comfort in him.”
Each of the walkers finished the lap on their own time, and as the last group crossed the finish line, someone in the crowd shouted, “he will rise again.” And from the crowd that had already passed came a retort of “amen.”