One Lawton is asking Lawton to come together as one and help families in need during this upcoming thankful season.
A holiday food drive is underway and every donation helps. Collected food will be put into food baskets provided to families of Central Middle School students who are in need, according to Becky Parks who is helping coordinate this endeavor.
"This has been an especially hard year for the Lawton community with the pandemic, lockdowns, and quarantining,” she said. “Many of our citizens have lost their jobs or are struggling to catch up from temporary loss of work.”
You’re asked to donate non-perishable food and hygiene items as well as clothing. Monetary donations are also accepted through PayPal, Facebook or CashApp.
Donations are accepted through Nov. 16.
Drop-off locations:
•Lawton Family YMCA, No. 5 SW 5th.
•Signature Salon, 711 SW B.
•Good Vibes Nutrition, 720 Fort Sill Blvd., Ste. 1.
•Chuckie’s Toys, 2415 N. Sheridan.
• Angela Schertle Agency, 28 NW 44th.
•Southern Rustic Charm, 1605 W. Gore.
•Gangsters of Glass, 1235 S. Sheridan.
•Jason Hosch Agency, 1908 E. Gore, Ste. B.
•Tyo Chiropractic, 1818 W. Gore.
•Lucky Buck’s Coffee Shop, 4401 W. Gore.
•Focus Pocus, 1904 NW Ferris.
•Toledo Finance, 1906 Cache Road, Ste. C.
Any other businesses wishing to become a drop-off location are asked to make contact through the One Lawton and Talk Lawton Facebook pages.
You may also call Parks, 580-678-8161.
“I hope that we can come together and give these folks some relief and an opportunity to enjoy a good holiday season,” she said.