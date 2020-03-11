CACHE — A community flea market featuring Indian arts and crafts as well as an Indian taco sale will be Saturday at the Cahoma Community Building, 725 NW Quanah Road, Cache.
Doors open at 8 a.m. The market is open to the public and all vendors welcome.
Shoppers will find unique gifts and items such as blankets, beadwork, handmade crafts and original artwork by local tribal artists and lots of flea market bargains.
Booth space fee, $10 and tables are available on a first come, first served basis. Vendors are required to return tables and chairs to storage and clean up booth area before leaving. Doors open at 7 a.m. to allow for vendor set up.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.