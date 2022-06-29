CACHE — A community flea market and Indian taco sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Cahoma Building, 1 mile west of Cache on Old U.S. 62.
Market features food concessions serving frybread, handmade arts and crafts and original artwork by local tribal artists.
All vendors are welcome. Set up is $10 per table. Tables may be rented for $10 each on a firs-come, first-serve basis. Vendors may begin setting up at 7 a.m.
The public is welcome and admission is free.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.