When Bettye Gaines moved into the Ranch Oaks Addition in 1963, there were only four homes on her street. She and her husband had just moved out of Fort Sill housing and were looking for a place to move. It was an up-and-coming community then but already it was becoming known as a military friendly subdivision.
Over the years, the subdivision established the Ranch Oaks Association to serve as a kind of unofficial homeowners association.
“I’ve seen Ranch Oaks grow and become prosperous, and I’ve seen the younger people, like Rev. Marsh, move in,” Gaines said.
The Rev. John. W Marsh, who originally moved into the area with his family and then moved back 43 years later as an adult, is a member of the association alongside Gaines.
“A lot has been going on this last year, from Ranch Oaks, out to the rest of Lawton, local, state, federal and global — we’re seeing devastating blows dealt to us,” Marsh said.
While the pandemic ranged over the last year, Marsh thought back to his youth, and, in particular, a song by one of his favorite artists, Bob Hope.
“I watched Bob Hope when I was growing up and ‘Thanks for the Memories’ was a great tune,” Marsh said.
While he was thinking about the song, Marsh said the “spirit of God” moved through him and he came up with an idea to hold a day of remembrance for everyone who has lost a loved. He called up Gaines who agreed and they contacted Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson with the idea.
“When he reached out to me, I said yes before he even finished talking,” Johnson said.
Johnson, whose ward covers the Ranch Oaks subdivision, as well as a large portion of south Lawton, helped Marsh and Gaines establish the inaugural Community Day of Remembrance, which will be held on Saturday, May 29 in George Lee Park inside the subdivision.
“What this event is all about is just bringing people in the community together, starting in Ranch Oaks, yes, but the intention is to grow and bring other people into it,” Johnson said. “Everyone has lost someone at some point, especially over the last year with COVID. We want to bring everyone together with a common goal, to remember the loved ones we’ve lost.”
A City of Lawton Resolution will be read by Johnson during the event commemorating it and announcing the City’s recognition of those who have been lost. Afterward, balloons will be released in memoriam.