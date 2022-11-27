Now’s the time for you to help give someone the hope needed to invest faith in the spirit of the season.
In the kickoff to its most important partnership Saturday morning, the Salvation Army and Walmart Supercenter, 1002 N. Sheridan, welcomed the public to help with its Angel Tree charitable drive.
Major Crystal Pruit, Corps Officer, said this year’s drive has an even bigger role to fill.
“The big thing this year is we have 853 angels,” she said. “That’s over 200 more than the last two years.”
The tree, posted along the entry/exit foyer near the store’s entrance, has paper decorations hanging from its branches. On each is a descriptive list of hopes to help a local child and family with needs and presents for Christmas.
Often preceding a request for a toy are items such as diapers, clothes and other household staples.
Pruitt asked that individuals as well as families, Sunday School classes and civic groups join forces to make these wishes reality.
“Whoever wants to adopt,” she said, “come out and take an angel from the tree. We’re here until Dec. 10.”
Volunteers will be at the store “generally all-day,” from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Pruitt said.
Sack days will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 through 15 at the Boys and Girls Club gym and distribution will be Dec. 16 at the Salvation Army, according To Pruitt.
Ward 7 Lawton City Councilwoman Onreka Johnson greeted the audience there for the kickoff. She offered moral support and remembered the good spirit she had from picking from the Angel Tree.
As the MacArthur High School Band Regiment Brass Quintet readied for a concerto of Christmas carols, Program Chair Dr. Cheryl Monts spoke of the partnership between the Salvation Army, Walmart, and the citizens of Lawton. She said the community’s generosity in keeping this program going and growing is appreciated.
“We’re here to let you know that we thank the community for every year blessing us to help others,” she said. “The rest is up to you, ladies and gentlemen.”