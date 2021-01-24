A virtual discussion Friday opened a door that its participants said is most important in local and state governments being able to work with Southwest Oklahoma’s Native American community: communication.
Lawton Mayor Stan Booker and State Dist. 62 Rep. Daniel Pae joined noted educator and activist Cornel Pewewardy of the Comanche Nation and Jacob Tsotigh of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma to open a dialogue of varied perspectives regarding how governments and their agencies can work together to better serve their constituents during the web meeting coordinated by the Oklahoma Council for Indian Education (OCIE) as part of its Legislative Day.
Pewewardy said that building consortiums is “absolutely essential.” Partnerships at the state and local levels are key.
“Building trust and relationships,” he said. “I know it’s old school but once you do that it builds up.”
Mutual respect and recognition will help build a level of trust while establishing an ongoing dialogue, according to Tsotigh. For local and state entities, he said it’s key to remember the responsibility for tribal nations to retain sovereignty status. That’s where communication is key.
“It is a new day and there is a responsibility for all levels of government to work together,” he said. “We are participants in the state of Oklahoma, we are citizens in the state of Oklahoma.”
Pae concurred regarding communication. Dialogue leads to solutions.
“We’re not going to agree on every single issue, but we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said. “We need to move back from polarized politics to work together, find common ground and keep the ball moving forward.”
Two worlds understanding each other is how progress can move forward, according to Booker. The different forms of government can lead to misunderstandings. To build relationships, you must understand each other, he said.
Pae said that one way that agencies have come together in the past year is through working together during the COVID-19 pandemic to get the right information out as to protocols.
What the City of Lawton is doing
There’s an effort underway to build relationships as well as a mutual platform between the First Nations and the City of Lawton, according to Booker. He cited the City of Lawton’s role with organizers in the designation of Indigenous People’s Day. He cited understanding gleaned during his first powwow last year during the KCA Veterans Powwow. While he admitted he’ll never know exactly the plight of Native Americans, his eyes have been opened.
“I understand a little better than I did before,” he said.
One of the things that Booker said has really taken root with him is the understanding how important the land is to the original Southwest Oklahomans. You learn as you build relationships, he said.
Pewewardy said he was appreciative of Booker and the City of Lawton’s efforts in rebuilding relationships. Part of it follows the Indigenous People’s Day continuous theme of “Making the Invisible Visible.” Education is at its core and that begins with young people and education, he said.
“It’s very important that we are represented,” he said. “Young children need to see themselves be a part of the curriculum. They need to see their story of resilience that is here.”
Pewewardy said that “sometimes it doesn’t happen.” Citing a pair of demonstrations, including one Jan. 15 at Cameron University regarding what he called a lack of response by the school administration regarding concerns by the Native American Student Association, he said that silence about their plight doesn’t make it go away.
Calling the Lawton Race Relations Committee “fantastic,” Pewewardy said it’s imperative to have a source for critical conversations so that an issue can be discussed before it explodes or becomes dangerously entangled.
“I’m glad I’m with a community that we have partners,” he said. “ We listen to each other in a diplomatic way.”
Tsotigh said that mutual concerns, such as economic shared interests, often help get voices heard. To make it egalitarian, there needs to be infrastructure support. One inroad begins in the schools. He said the importance of area schools’ recent decisions to allow students to wear their tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies is a great first step in the direction we want to go.
Barriers and advantages
For everyone to move in a positive direction while working together, the four discussed barriers and advantages.
Misunderstanding one another is the biggest barrier, Booker noted. It means putting yourself in another’s shoes.
“We’ve got to seek to understand each other,” he said. “Communication is a challenge in so many things. Any time we don’t understand each other it makes it hard to understand what is being said. We must seek to understand first.”
However, Pewewardy keeps a wary eye. He said he’s a product of the civil rights and American Indian Movement era of the 1960s and 1970s. In some ways, it feels like the same wars continue to be waged.
“We’re having the same discussions occurring again 40 years later because of pushback,” he said. “Because sometimes the empire strikes back.”
Tsotigh said that it’s important to acknowledge the role generational racism plays, even today. Marginalization and stereotypes come from a lack of understanding.
Citing the difference between Western and Native American societies, it’s important to remember the differences of motivations, Tsotigh said.
“We’re a tribal people, we achieve things as a group,” he said. “You have to get past a lot of what exists in local communities.”
Tsotigh noted how not taking the step to have an exchange with other people and cultures has fostered misunderstandings. While he commended Booker for atteding his first powwow last year, he noted that it’s a shame an educational opportunity like that came to him later in life.
“It lends to a broader worldview when you learn and understand through earlier experience,” he said. “Our students come with assets not detriments. We are a people of resilience. We’ve overcome so much as Native people, to persevere and to thrive. Look to us and understand us. I look forward to progress, but it’s based on mutual acceptance.”
Tsotigh said all benefit when we take the time to understand each other and work together to move forward in a good way.
“A rising tide raises all boats,” he said. “Working together, we can accomplish so many good things in this life.”