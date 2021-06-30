A citizens committee appointed to help direct funding toward at-risk youth programs will hold training workshops for community entities seeking money.
Members of the Youth and Family Affairs Committee will coordinate a training session from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in the banquet room of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. A second session is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 in Johnson Theatre inside Ross Hall at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. The sessions are free.
Committee Chair Onreka Johnson said the goal is to help non-profit youth service entities to successfully fill out applications. The 2019 Capital Improvements Program has designated $6 million for programs and activities that help at-risk youth, and committee members have said that means about $400,000 a year will be available to youth-based entities over the life of the CIP.
“My hope for the committee is to build a structure of support, provide building blocks of equity and increase youth resilience for our at-risk youth population and their families for many years to come,” said Johnson, the Ward 7 City Council representative who also works with at-risk youths.
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has partnered with the committee to teach the training sessions. Applicants are welcome to attend either session. A copy of the application and all needed materials and information may be found at http://bit.do/YFACLawtonApp.
Other individuals serving on the Youth and Family Affairs Committee include Jeff Elbert, Robert Gorrell, Rick Lowe, Brenda Myers, Dianne Owens, Comanche County Associate District Judge Lisa Shaw, Ernie Sherman and Willie Smith. The committee was established by approval of the City Council in February 2021.
Additional information about the committee is available through Facebook: Youth and Family Affairs Committee; or through youthfamilyaffairs2021@gmail.com.